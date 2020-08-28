Of 10,185 new tests in Champaign County, 72 came back positive, a rate of 0.7 percent.
The seven-day positivity rate was up slightly, from 0.5 to 0.6 percent.
Other numbers of note:
- The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by one from Thursday, to three.
- Active cases rose by 46, to 422, compared to 1,763 recovered cases.
- For the entire pandemic, 204,379 tests have produced 2,205 confirmed cases.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 283 active (up 36 from Thursday), 599 total (up 46)
- 61801/Urbana: 61 active (up nine from Thursday), 184 total (up 14)
- 61822/Champaign: 27 active (up one from Thursday), 195 total (up two)
- 61821/Champaign: 18 active (up three from Thursday), 332 total (up four)
- 61802/Urbana: 10 active (down two from Thursday), 260 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 9 active (up one from Thursday), 73 total (up two)
- 61853/Mahomet: 6 active (down one from Thursday), 104 total (unchanged)
- 61866/Rantoul: 4 active (down one from Thursday), 267 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 3 active (up one from Thursday), 32 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 1 active (down one from Thursday), 38 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 30 total
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 15 total
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 11 total
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 9 total
- 61847/Gifford: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 7 total
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active unchanged from Thursday), 6 total
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 5 total
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 5 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 5 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 3 total
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 3 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 1 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 1 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 1 total
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 45 new cases in 11-to-20 age group
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 11 to 20: 590 cases (up 45 from Thursday); 23.2 percent of all tests in Champaign County
- 21 to 30: 549 cases (up 18 from Thursday); 28.4 percent of tests
- 31 to 40: 344 cases (up three from Thursday); 13.2 percent of tests
- 41 to 50: 228 cases (up two from Thursday); 10.7 percent of tests
- 51 to 60: 187 cases (up two from Thursday); 10.0 percent of tests
- 10 and under: 128 cases (unchanged from Thursday); 2.5 percent of tests
- 61 to 70: 97 cases (up one from Thursday); 6.8 percent of tests
- 71 to 80: 44 cases (up one from Thursday); 3.0 percent of tests
- 81 to 90: 28 cases (unchanged from Thursday); 1.6 percent of tests
- 91 to 100: 10 cases (unchanged from Thursday); 0.6 percent of tests
SALT FORK: Four positive student tests lead to two weeks of all-remote learning
After four students tested positive for COVID-19, Salt Fork High School will switch from in-person classes to entirely remote learning for the next two weeks, Superintendent Phil Cox said.
Three of the four positive tests have come this week, prompting Friday’s action, which includes suspending all athletics at the high school level.
“As a result of the positive cases, we have a significant number of high school students that are quarantined and are scheduled to return throughout the week of September 8,” Cox announced Friday. “In addition, we have additional students on a precautionary exclusion that we excluded based on exposure to a high school student that demonstrated severe COVID-like symptoms. We are still awaiting the test results in that case and are not scheduled to receive them until Monday or Tuesday.”
The district hopes to resume in-person learning and athletics on Sept. 14, Cox said.
The district’s other schools — Salt Fork Junior High, North Elementary and South Elementary — will remain open for in-person learning. “There has been minimal impact at those schools due to the positive cases,” Cox said.
He added: “I want to emphasize that the suspension of in-person learning at the high school is temporary. Whether or not we are able to reopen the high school on Monday, September 14 will depend on whether or not we continue to have positive cases among our high school students.”
“(The Vermilion County Health Department and the district are uncertain if the virus is spreading due to exposure at school or in the community,” Cox said. “We are calling on all high school students to stay home for the next two weeks and limit contacts with others.
“If high school students continue to congregate around the community in groups, I fear the virus will simply continue to spread, and we will be unable to resume in-person learning and extracurricular activities on September 14. Parents of junior high and elementary students also need to make wise choices so that the virus does not spread to those schools.”
VERMILION COUNTY: 38 isolating at home
Of 15 new cases announced Friday in Vermilion County, to share a household and three recently attended a housewarming party with a dozen other people, health Administrator Doug Toole said.
Of the county’s 318 confirmed cases, 39 are considered active, with 38 residents isolating at home and one hospitalized.
IDPH: Thirty counties now on alert
As of Friday, 30 counties in Illinois are now at the warning level for COVID-19 infections, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday. That’s twice as many as last week.
No area counties made the list of 30, which all have two or more risk indicators, as defined by the state:
- Bureau
- Carroll
- Cass
- Clinton
- Cook
- Cumberland
- Effingham
- Fayette
- Greene
- Grundy
- Henderson
- Henry
- Jasper
- Jersey
- Jo Daviess
- Johnson
- Madison
- Monroe
- Morgan
- Perry
- Pike
- Randolph
- Sangamon
- Shelby
- St. Clair
- Union
- Warren
- White
- Will
- Williamson
Risk indicators include things such as the daily number of new cases per 100,000 population, the county’s test positivity rate and new hospital admissions for COVID-19.
DeWITT & PIATT COUNTIES: Four new cases in Monticello
Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group’s Piatt County Journal-Republican, reports:
The DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department reported six positive tests for COVID-19 in Piatt County, bringing the total number of cases since early April to 70 overall.
“The cases have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic,” said Health Department Administrator David Remmert.
The Piatt County cases include four in Monticello and one each in Mansfield and Bement.
Two of the Monticello cases are a husband and wife. A third is related to an earlier positive case.
The new Piatt County cases include:
- A male in his teens
- A female in her 20s
- A male in his 30s
- A female in her 30s
- Two females in their 40s
- One male in his 50s
DeWitt County reported one case in Wapella, bringing the total to 40.
Remmert also said a case reported in Piatt County on Aug. 19 has been transferred to another jurisdiction.
He also noted that contract tracing is not initiated “without a confirmed case of COVID-19.”
STATE: 48,383 tests, 2,149 cases, 20 fatalities
Of 48,383 new tests statewide, 2,149 came back positive, a rate of 4.4 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate held at 4.1 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 20 lives lost to COVID-19 on Friday, including a Douglas County death announced locally a day earlier:
- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 male 80s
- DeKalb County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Douglas County: 1 male 90s
- Greene County: 1 female 70s
- Iroquois County: 1 female 80s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 90s
- Jersey County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 20s
- Richland County: 1 male 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 80s
- Union County: 1 male 50s
- Will County: 1 female 70s
- Williamson County: 1 female 70s
SPRINGFIELD: Masks a must before entering state Supreme Court
Rebecca Anzel of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois, reports:
Illinois’ highest court on Thursday included wearing a face covering in its COVID-19 rules governing state courthouse admittance.
The update comes six days after Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued his seventh disaster proclamation in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic and reflects the Supreme Court’s first direct mention of masks since its March 17 guidelines were issued.
Now, those who work or have business at a state court building “should not enter any courthouse” without a face covering. Masks “should be worn at all times” unless the individual is younger than 2 years old, experiencing breathing trouble or is given different instructions by an official.
A Supreme Court spokesperson did not respond to questions about whether the language of the rule indicates wearing a face covering is a suggestion or mandate.
“This recommendation came from the COVID-19 Task Force and is an update to the March 17 order to reflect current conditions statewide,” he said in an email.
Other reasons Illinoisans should not access a courthouse, according to the guidelines, include having COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms and a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher. Also, residents who were instructed to remain at home for isolation or quarantine by a health professional, or who live or have close contact with someone who has, “should not” enter a state court building.
A previous iteration of these rules specified that those who had traveled to a “high-risk” location as specified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention within three weeks and who were diagnosed with COVID-19 should not enter a courthouse. These are not included in the guidelines issued Thursday.
Illinois’ Supreme Court has authority over all state courts, thus making these rules applicable statewide.
Its updated guidelines were also issued two days after Pritzker issued stricter face covering mandates for bars and restaurants as the state’s confirmed COVID-19 cases continued to increase. Customers of such establishments now are required to wear a mask when interacting with staff.