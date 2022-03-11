CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 10.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said nine of the 10 deaths were from older cases and occurred between November 2021 and this past January.
The deaths included six men, one in his 50s, two in their 60s and three in their 70s, and four women, one in her 80s and three in their 90s.
Champaign County's total number of COVID deaths now stands at 292.
In other updates Friday, the public health district reported 52 new COVID-19 cases in Champaign County.
The number of active cases was up by two, to 107.
The number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID remained eight.