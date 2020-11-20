Ten of the 67 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Friday by Carle health.
In all, 95 patients with COVID are hospitalized in Carle facilities, with 17 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington has 22 COVID-positive patients (five in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Onley had six (two in ICU).
Carle began providing daily information on COVID patients on Wednesday, with the launch of a new online dashboard. Here’s an overview of the first three days for its Urbana and Bloomington hospitals:
URBANA
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 69 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 70 patients, 7 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
Since March, 525 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 82 hospitalized patients have died.
Also Friday, the C-U Public Health District reported that 15 Champaign County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, down one from Thursday.
CHAMPAIGN: 3 COVID-positive local Schnucks employees attended wedding, company says
Our Deb Pressey reports:
Three employees of local Schnucks groceries who attended an Oct. 31 wedding tested positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis-based chain said Friday.
Two were from Schnucks’ Champaign store and the third was from one of the other Schnucks stores in the area, according to Jill Falk, Schnucks Markets’ vice president of communications.
The company is aware of five employees who attended the wedding, she said.
Additionally, some other employees at the Champaign store who weren’t at the wedding tested positive — and it’s unknown if the source of those infections was from work contacts or elsewhere in the community — and some employees who didn’t test positive were restricted from coming to work as a precaution, Falk said.
No further details were being released.
The Champaign store is open and is safe for shoppers, Falk said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the company has followed a protocol of cleaning and sanitizing upon learning about an employee testing positive, identifying those the employee may have been in contact with and restricting employee contacts from coming to work as a precaution.
“We’re taking this seriously,” Falk said. “We're taking the safety of our teammates and customers seriously as we have from the beginning.”
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said the district has been working with Schnucks in connection with the COVID cases.
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate rises — from 14.3% to 14.6%
On the first day that Tier 3 mitigation measures took effect statewide, the seven-day positivity rate in the region that covers Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt and Vermilion counties rose from 14.3 to 14.6 percent.
It’s the second straight day the Region 6 rate increased after three days at 14.0 percent.
To move onto the less-restrictive Tier 2, a region must meet three criteria:
— A seven-day average positivity rate below 12 percent for three consecutive days.
— Greater than 20 percent available ICU and hospital bed availability for three consecutive days.
— Declining seven-day COVID hospitalizations average in seven of the last 10 days.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Friday are through Nov. 17).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ massive saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 5.3 percent).
A look at how the rate has grown over time:
- Oct. 26: 8.4 percent
- Oct. 27: 8.6 percent
- Oct. 28: 9.0 percent
- Oct. 29: 9.3 percent
- Oct. 30: 9.5 percent
- Oct. 31: 9.9 percent
- Nov. 1: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 2: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 3: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 4: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 5: 10.8 percent
- Nov. 6: 11.3 percent
- Nov. 7: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 8: 12.2 percent
- Nov. 9: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 10: 13.0 percent
- Nov. 11: 13.5 percent
- Nov. 12: 13.6 percent
- Nov. 13: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 14: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 15: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 16: 14.3 percent
- Nov. 17: 14.6 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Fayette: 27.5 percent (+3.9)
- Effingham: 25.9 percent (+1.0)
- Clay: 22.7 percent (+1.9)
- Lawrence: 20.3 percent (+2.2)
- Jasper: 20.1 percent (+0.6)
- Iroquois:18.5 percent (-1.7)
- Crawford: 18.0 percent (+4.2)
- Macon: 17.6 percent (-0.1)
- Shelby: 16.5 percent (-1.0)
- Cumberland: 16.3 percent (+0.1)
- Clark: 15.9 percent (+1.3)
- Richland: 14.4 percent (+0.4)
- Vermilion: 14.3 percent (-0.3)
- Coles: 13.8 percent (-1.0)
- Piatt: 13.5 percent (-0.9)
- Ford: 12.7 percent (+1.4)
- Douglas: 12.1 percent (+0.9)
- Edgar: 10.3 percent (-0.4)
- DeWitt: 10.2 percent (-2.2)
- Moultrie: 9.9 percent (+1.7)
- Champaign: 9.8 percent (+0.2)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 1.9 percent, down from 2.0 overnight.
CHAMPAIGN: On second thought, Manzella’s won’t reopen for indoor dining
The owners of Champaign’s Manzella’s Italian Patio,, have changed their minds about reopening their indoor dining area in defiance of a statewide order, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Friday, the N-G’s Deb Pressey reports.
The post says: “In recent view of the mitigations that are in place today, we have reevaluated our decision and will not be opening our dining rooms.”
DANVILLE: Seven prison inmates, 13 staffers with active cases
Two more inmates at the Danville Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the facility’s active case county to 20, according to new data from the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Seven of those cases involve inmates, 13 staff.
Unlike most other IDOC prisons, Danville had made it through the first seven months without any inmates testing positive. But prison staffers weren’t spared — in all, 34 have tested positive, with 21 now listed as recovered.
Danville’s seven inmate cases are among 3,649 at IDOC prisons, with 2,625 of those having recovered. Another 2,101 prison employees statewide have caught the virus, with 1,556 since recovered.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 200 new cases
Of 10,110 new COVID-19 tests, putting Champaign County over the 1 million mark, 200 came back positive Friday in Champaign County.
Recovered cases now outnumber active ones, 8,132 to 1,324.
Close contacts in quarantine were up by 387, to 1,781.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 280 active (up seven), 3,451 total (up 33)
- 61821/Champaign: 176 active (up two), 1,098 total (up 27)
- 61822/Champaign: 144 active (up 13), 858 total (up 30)
- 61866/Rantoul: 132 active (up three), 840 total (up 21)
- 61801/Urbana: 115 active (unchanged), 887 total (up 13)
- 61802/Urbana: 113 active (down two), 718 total (up 11)
- 61853/Mahomet: 85 active (up eight), 449 total (up 14)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 42 active (up seven), 233 total (up seven)
- 61880/Tolono: 42 active (up three), 202 total (up six)
- 61874/Savoy: 36 active (up two), 271 total (up four)
- 61847/Gifford: 21 active (up four), 71 total (up six)
- 61849/Homer: 17 active (up four), 51 total (up four)
- 61843/Fisher: 13 active (down one), 92 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 13 active (down two), 67 total (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 12 active (up three), 71 total (up three)
- 61863/Pesotum: 11 active (up four), 37 total (up five)
- 61871/Royal: 11 active (up three), 27 total (up three)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 10 active (up one), 49 total (up two)
- 61859/Ogden: 9 active (unchanged), 34 total (up one)
- 60949/Ludlow: 9 active (unchanged), 23 total (up one)
- 61845/Foosland: 9 active (up one), 21 total (up one)
- 61862/Penfield: 5 active (up three), 26 total (up three)
- 61840/Dewey: 5 active (down two), 18 total (up two)
- 61816/Broadlands: 3 active (up one), 20 total (up one)
- 61872/Sadorus: 3 active (unchanged), 15 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (down one), 20 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (down one), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (down one), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 1,002,644 tests
- 9,679 confirmed cases
- 43 fatalities
- 13,230 close contacts quarantined
- 1,282 close contacts that became positive
VERMILION COUNTY: 30th fatality reported
A man in his 80s became the 30th Vermilion County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, health Administrator Doug Toole said Friday.
There are now 28 COVID-positive county residents hospitalized, up four from Wednesday, the last time VCHD released new data.
With 101 other residents being released from isolation and the county reporting 86 new positive tests Friday, Vermilion has 245 active cases.
How the cases reported Friday break down by age:
- Two residents in their 90s
- Two in their 80s
- Eight in their 70s
- Nine in their 60s
- 13 in their 50s
- 10 in their 40s
- 14 in their 30s
- 13 in their 20s
- Six teens
- Five grade-school-aged children
- One toddler
- Three infants
STATE: Seven-day rate holds at 12.0 percent
Of a pandemic-record 116,024 new tests statewide, 13,012 came back positive Friday in Illinois.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate held at 12.0 percent for a second day.
Here’s a look at November's daily case and testing totals, with state pandemic highs noted with asterisks
- Nov. 20: 116,024 tests*, 13,012 cases
- Nov. 19: 113,447 tests, 14,612 cases
- Nov. 18: 103,569 tests, 8,922 cases
- Nov. 17: 94,205 tests, 12,601 cases
- Nov. 16: 90,612 tests, 11,632 cases
- Nov. 15: 84,831 tests, 10,631 cases
- Nov. 14: 114,370 tests*, 11,028 cases
- Nov. 13: 106,540 tests*, 15,415 cases*
- Nov. 12: 100,617 tests*, 12,702 cases*
- Nov. 11: 93,464 tests, 12,657 cases*
- Nov. 10: 101,955 tests, 12,623 cases*
- Nov. 9: 64,760 tests, 10,573 cases
- Nov. 8: 90,757 tests, 10,009 cases
- Nov. 7: 98,418 tests, 12,428 cases*
- Nov. 6: 98,401 tests, 10,376 cases*
- Nov. 5: 86,015 tests, 9,935 cases*
- Nov. 4: 71,857 tests, 7,538 cases
- Nov. 3: 82,435 tests, 6,516 cases
- Nov. 2: 68,118 tests, 9,810 cases*
- Nov. 1: 78,458 tests, 6,980 cases
IDPH also reported 168 fatalities on Friday, pushing its pandemic total to 11,178:
- Bureau County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
- Champaign County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
- Christian County: 1 female 70s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 4 males 50s, 6 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 3 males 90s
- Cumberland County: 1 female 90s
- DeWitt County: 1 female 80s
- DuPage County: 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- Effingham County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Greene County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Jackson County: 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 70s, 4 males 80s, 2 females 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Kendall County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
- Knox County: 2 females 80s
- Lake County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 male 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Lee County: 1 male 70s
- Livingston County: 1 male 80s
- Macon County: 3 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Marion County: 1 female 70s
- McDonough County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- McHenry County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- McLean County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
- Morgan County: 1 male 80s
- Moultrie County: 1 male 70s
- Ogle County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Peoria County: 2 females 90s
- Perry County: 1 male 80s
- Pike County: 1 female 80s
- Randolph County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s
- Stephenson County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s
- Wabash County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 90s
- Wayne County: 1 male 70s
- White County: 1 male 80s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+
- Will County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Williamson County: 1 male 70s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 80s
- Woodford County: 1 male 90s
EZIKE: ‘Just as real as the virus is, so is the COVID fatigue that is accompanying it’
Reports Jerry Nowicki, bureau chief of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
Hospitalizations increased in all three categories from the day prior.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,111 hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients, marking the 26th straight day of increases. That included 1,196 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds and 604 on ventilators.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike noted it has been 10 months since the first COVID-19 case was identified in Illinois and the first known person-to-person transmission was logged in the state.
Since that point, she said, health care professionals have worked around the clock to learn about the virus and share information with the public.
She said people came together to limit the spread of the virus in the first wave of April and May.
“When states across the United States and even some countries around the world began the stay-at-home orders, we all wanted to do whatever we could to prevent additional sickness and deaths,” she said. “And it worked. And the number of cases decreased, as well as the number of hospitalizations, as well as the number of deaths. They decreased dramatically.”
But now, Ezike said, amid a surging second wave, that support has faded.
“Just as real as the virus is, so is the COVID fatigue that is accompanying it,” she said. “And we're all tired of this virus, and we're tired of staying home, and we're tired of denying ourselves our common pleasures.
“But instead of blaming the virus for these concessions that we've been asked to make, we're looking to blame one another. And so I just want to urge people to be kind.”
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 10,424 tests, 26 cases
On the eve of in-person classes ending for the semester, the seven-day positivity rate held at 0.3 percent for a second day.
Twenty-six new cases emerged from 10,424 new tests Thursday on campus, a daily rate of 0.2 percent, according to data updated Friday.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 3,576 unique cases of COVID-19 on the UI campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 3,858 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 10,424 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 10,462 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 17: 10,255 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 16: 13,545 new tests, 51 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 15: 6,280 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 14: 4,639 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 13: 11,351 new tests, 32 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 12: 9,715 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11,071 new tests, 50 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 10: 10,324 new tests, 57 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 9: 11,800 new tests, 76 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 5,339 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 7: 4,016 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 6: 10,429 new tests, 48 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 5: 8,895 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: 11,537 new tests, 80 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: 5,941 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 2: 11,956 new tests, 82 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 1: 4,823 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 3,522 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 30: 10,787 new tests, 39 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 8,980 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9,579 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10,294 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases