Eleven long-term-care facilities in four East Central Illinois counties have open COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, our Deb Pressey reports.
Locations of open outbreaks — where cases have been reported in the past 28 days — include:
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
- Bickford Senior Living: 10 cases.
- Developmental Services Center: Two cases.
- Champaign-Urbana Nursing and Rehab: Five cases.
- Country Health Care and Rehab: Seven cases.
- Meadowbrook Health Center at Clark-Lindsey Village: Two cases.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Arcola Health Care: Two cases.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Gardenview Manor: Four cases.
- Hawthorne Inn: Nine cases.
- VA Illiana Health Care System: Four cases.
FORD COUNTY
- Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells: 38 cases.
- Piper City Rehab: Four cases.
UI: 9,086 new tests, 26 new cases, 0.3 percent daily rate
The UI's seven-day positivity increased for the first time in two-and-a-half weeks — but just slightly, from 0.3 to 0.4 percent.
According to data updated Friday, 9,086 new tests produced 27 new campus cases, a daily rate of 0.3 percent.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 1,946 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,228 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 4,124 recovered, 363 active
Of 9,709 new tests in Champaign County, 72 came back positive Friday, a rate of 0.7 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate fell for the fifth time in six days, from 0.6 to 0.5 percent.
The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained four, while active cases rose by 36, to 363. Recovered cases were also up 36, to 4,124.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 199 active, 2,114 total
- 61801/Urbana: 33 active, 416 total
- 61822/Champaign: 26 active, 320 total
- 61821/Champaign: 21 active, 430 total
- 61853/Mahomet: 19 active, 160 total
- 61866/Rantoul: 12 active, 306 total
- 61874/Savoy: 11 active, 116 total
- 61873/St. Joseph: 11 active, 86 total
- 61864/Philo: 9 active, 25 total
- 61802/Urbana: 7 active, 325 total
- 61880/Tolono: 5 active, 55 total
- 61847/Gifford: 3 active, 12 total
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active, 21 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active, 12 total
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active, 13 total
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active, 11 total
- 61849/Homer: 1 active, 8 total
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active, 36 total
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active, 10 total
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active, 6 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active, 6 total
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active, 5 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active, 5 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active, 4 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active, 2 total
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active, 1 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active, 1 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active, 1 total
Over the course of the pandemic, 474,496 tests have now produced 4,507 confirmed cases in Champaign County.
VERMILION COUNTY: 603 total cases, 103 active, 6.9 percent seven-day rate
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County grew by 15 Friday, to 603.
Of those, 103 are classified as active, with eight residents hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Eleven of the 15 cases are family-related, health The breakdown by age of the newly added cases:
- One preschooler
- Three grade school-aged children
- Four in 30s
- One in 40s
- Two in 60s
- Three in 70s
- One in 90s
The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 6.9 percent.
STATE: DeWitt remains on list of counties at warning level
Seventeen of Illinois’ 102 counties are at the warning level for a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, down from 24 counties a week ago, state public health officials announced Friday.
A county enters the warning level when it crosses a threshold in two or more indicators of an increase in disease spread.
The 17 counties: Bond, Boone, Cass, Christian, Clinton, Crawford, DeWitt, Fayette, Grundy, Hamilton, Macon, Menard, Peoria, Putnam, Washington, Wayne, and Winnebago.