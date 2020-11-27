CHAMPAIGN -- Black Friday morning delivered 115 new COVID-19 cases to Champaign County, raising the total to 10,596.
Of those, 1,191 cases were active, up 17 from Thanksgiving, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID remained 19.
More COVID numbers to know:
-- The number of active close contacts in quarantine in Champaign County decreased by nine from the past day, to 2,145.
-- Recoveries in the county rose by 98, to 9,348.
-- An equal percentage of men and women in Champaign County have now tested positive. There had been a higher percentage of men testing positive.