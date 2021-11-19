CHAMPAIGN — The number of active COVID-19 cases in Champaign County has more than doubled since the beginning of the month.
Headed into the weekend before Thanksgiving, the county had 941 active cases on Friday, 73 more than on Thursday. At the start of the month, the number of active cases was in the 300 range.
The increase in active cases was fueled by 118 new positive tests in the past day, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Also rising was the number of close contacts the health district had in quarantine — 784 on Friday, 143 more than the day before.
In other updates Friday from the health district:
— Total cases to date: 28,903.
— Total tests to date: 3,003,076, up 6,133 from the day before.