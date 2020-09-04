UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS
URBANA -- On Wednesday, another 120 COVID-19 cases were detected on campus, from 7,089 tests, according to the University of Illinois.
282 cases were confirmed during move-in from Aug. 16 to 23, and since then, another 1,050 have been detected.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
CHAMPAIGN -- The numbers of both new and active COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose Friday by another 88.
They were added from the 19,328 test results reported in the county in the past day, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of people hospitalized in the county remained three.
Champaign County has had 2,597 positive cases to date, with 684 of them considered to be active cases.
Currently active cases in the two zip code areas that have continued to be the hardest hit:
Champaign 61820: 480.
Urbana: 61801: 83.