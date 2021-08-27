CHAMPAIGN -- The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reported 124 new COVID-19 cases in Champaign County Friday, with 11,329 new tests reported in the past day.
Active cases rose by 60, with the current total 946.
Three zip code areas in the county, all in Champaign, each had more than 100 active cases:
-- 61820: 159.
-- 61821: 142.
-- 61822: 129.
In other updates, the public health district was monitoring 705 close contacts in quarantine, the same number as the day before, and the number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID rose by one, to 28.
Carle Health reported Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, had 70 COVID inpatients, 13 of them in intensive care, as of Friday.
Also on Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 25,636 new confirmed and probable COVID cases in Illinois and 174 additional deaths since Aug. 20.
Nearly 78 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine and 61 percent of adults in the state were fully vaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.