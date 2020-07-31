CHAMPAIGN — Health officials reported another 16 COVID-19 cases in Champaign County on Friday, upping the total in the county to date to 1,448.
Of those, 1,206 are considered to be recovered, 223 are active cases and 14 people were hospitalized ,according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Zip code areas 61821 and 61802 topped the county in active cases, each with 40, followed by 61820 with 38 active cases.
The health district is currently advising all those who travel to have a COVID-19 test on the day they return and again four days later.