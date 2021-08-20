CHAMPAIGN --A man in his 60s was the 169th Champaign County resident to die of COVID-19.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District announced the latest death Friday, along with 89 new COVID cases and 1,952 more tests reported.
Active cases were up by 24, to 847.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID dropped by one, to 23.
The public health district was monitoring 606 close contacts of cases in quarantine, 24 more than the day before.
Champaign County has had 23,191 COVID cases to date.