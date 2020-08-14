Our Deb Pressey reports:
A COVID-10 outbreak at a Paxton nursing home has grown to 19 cases, though not all of those cases are currently active.
The Ford County Health Department said that five of Thursday's six new cases for that day were associated with Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells, a 106-bed skilled-nursing facility at 1001 E. Pells St.
It was the sixth time in two weeks the health department linked some of the county’s new cases to that facility outbreak.
Public health authorities said there has also been one death connected to that nursing home outbreak.
Ford County Health Department Community Health Educator Danielle Walls said the health department has been in regular communication with the Accolade facility and has been tracing contacts of infected people there.
The Accolade cases haven’t contributed to community spread of the disease, she said.
Jason Young, administrator of the Accolade facility, said the initial exposure was likely linked to a transfer back to the facility from a hospital, even though guidelines for safe transfers were observed. Positive cases have affected both residents and staff members, he said.
The facility currently has 12 active cases, with 95 percent of them asymptomatic, and has been quarantining active cases away from other residents, Young said.
VERMILION COUNTY: 27 isolated, 1 hospitalized
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County grew by seven Friday, to 254. Of those, 224 have been released and recovered and 28 are considered active.
The new cases involve two residents in their 30s, one teenager and one resident in their 40s, 50s and 80s. Two of those cases are related by family to someone who tested positive earlier in the week.
Vermilion's positivity rates are 1.61 percent (single-day) and 1.8 percent (seven-day).
STATE: 14 counties put on notice; Iroquois woman in 50s among 25 deaths
As the state reported its highest single-day number of new cases in more than two months, 14 of Illinois’ 102 counties were put at a warning level from the state for troubling coronavirus trends, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday.
IDPH reported 2,264 new cases, the most since May 24, and 25 deaths. With 49,541 tests in the past 24 hours, the state’s positivity rates were 4.6 percent (single-day) and 4.1 percent (seven-day).
The counties put on official warning, for an increase in two or more risk metrics: Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Jefferson, Kane, LaSalle, Moultrie, Perry, Union and Will.
“These counties saw cases or outbreaks associated with weddings, businesses, birthday parties, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, bars, sports camps, and spread among members of the same household,” IDPH said in a news release. “Public health officials are seeing people in some communities are not wearing masks, or if they are, they are being worn incorrectly.
“Local health departments are finding it challenging to obtain the information necessary to halt local transmission, by quickly identifying exposures from contacts of cases and businesses. Inconsistent messaging from local elected leaders are contributing to on-going transmission in some communities where there is little public concern for consequences or enforcement of social distancing, banning large gatherings, or quarantine/isolation orders.
“Several counties are taking swift action and implementing mitigation measures to help slow spread of the virus. Examples include increasing the availability in testing in their community and working with local businesses to educate and spot check mask wearing and guideline adherence.”
Friday’s newly reported fatalities spanned nine counties, including Iroquois:
- Bureau County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 60s
- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90
- Iroquois County: 1 female 50s
- Madison County: 2 females 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Morgan County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 female 90s
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 12 new cases, one new hospitalization
Active cases were down (by five, to 135), recovered cases were up (by 17, to 1,574) and one more Champaign County resident is hospitalized with COVID-19 today than was Thursday.
New testing numbers were unavailable Friday, when the C-U Public Health District reported 12 new cases in Champaign County.
After adding 162 new cases to its total count last week, the county has 104 this week, with a day to go.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61802/Urbana: 33 active (down one from Thursday), 244 total (up two)
- 61820/Champaign: 23 active (down two from Thursday), 293 total (up one)
- 61822/Champaign: 16 active (down one from Thursday), 165 total (up one)
- 61821/Champaign: 15 active (down one from Thursday), 310 total (up two)
- 61801/Urbana: 11 active (unchanged from Thursday), 114 total (up three)
- 61866/Rantoul: 8 active (down two from Thursday), 262 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 8 active (up one from Thursday), 36 total (up one)
- 61853/Mahomet: 6 active (unchanged from Thursday), 94 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 4 active (unchanged from Thursday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 3 active (unchanged from Thursday), 63 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 3 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 2 active (up one from Thursday), 9 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 30 total
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 15 total
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active unchanged from Thursday), 6 total
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 5 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 5 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 3 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 1 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 1 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 1 total
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Three new cases in 21-to-30 age group
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 21 to 30: 435 cases (up three from Thursday)
- 11 to 20: 317 cases (up two from Thursday)
- 31 to 40: 313 cases (up two from Thursday)
- 41 to 50: 208 cases (unchanged from Thursday)
- 51 to 60: 164 cases (up two from Thursday)
- 10 and under: 120 cases (up one from Thursday)
- 61 to 70: 93 cases (up two from Thursday)
- 71 to 80: 40 cases (unchanged from Thursday)
- 81 to 90: 28 cases (unchanged from Thursday)
- 91 to 100: 10 cases (unchanged from Thursday)
Those in the 21-30 age group also are No. 1 in testing, representing 22.6 percent of all tests performed on Champaign County residents.
CHAMPAIGN: AMC theater set to reopen — with new rules — on Aug. 27
The AMC Champaign-13 theater at 910 Meijer Dr, C, will reopen Aug. 27, the company announced on the theater’s website.
It won’t be movie-going as usual, though.
AMC said theaters will operate at 30 percent or less capacity to accommodate the need for social distancing and masks will be required before, during and after movies, except for when patrons are eating or drinking.