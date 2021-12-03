CHAMPAIGN — Another 190 Champaign County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past day, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Friday.
The number of cases currently active rose by 119, to 1,433, and the number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID continued to climb, by one, to 27.
More from the public health district on Friday:
— Total cases to date: 30,619.
— New tests reported: 5,825.
— Number of close contacts being quarantined: 899, up 41 from Thursday.