CHAMPAIGN — Public health officials reported 192 new COVID-19 cases in Champaign County Friday.
The number of cases countywide that are currently active continued to rise, and stood Friday at 1,946.
That’s 63 more than there were Thursday and more than double the number of active cases on Nov. 29.
In other updates from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Friday:
— Close contacts under quarantine: 1,195, up 89.
— New tests reported in the past day: 5,455.
— Total cases in Champaign County to date: 31,671.