CHAMPAIGN — Two more Champaign County residents, men in their 50s and 80s, have died of COVID-19, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The district has reported new deaths for six straight days, with the county's toll now at 273.
The health district also reported 361 new cases Friday. Active cases were up by 129 overnight, to 731.
The number of hospitalized residents, however, saw a big downturn — from 40 on Thursday to 18 on Friday.
More to know:
- Total cases in Champaign County to date: 60,667
- New tests reported in the past day: 6,955