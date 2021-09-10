CHAMPAIGN -- Two more Champaign County residents have died of COVID-19.
The latest deaths, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s, raised the COVID death toll in the county to 178, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
In other updates Friday, there were 117 new COVID cases in Champaign County and 1,166 cases that are currently active, 26 more active cases than there were on Thursday.
The number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID was 25, two fewer than the day before.
The number of close contacts being quarantined for COVID was 692, 49 more than the day before.
There were 8,306 new COVID tests reported in the past day.
Champaign County has had 25,254 COVID cases to date.
Also on Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 26,062 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID in the state, including 197 additional deaths, since Sept. 3.