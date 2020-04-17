Friday's coronavirus updates | 2 new Champaign County cases among record 1,842 statewide; schools staying closed
The number of cases in Champaign County has grown to 93, with the addition of two more today.
There are 32 cases considered to be active, with six people hospitalized, along with 57 people who have recovered and four who have died.
To date, 1,758 people have been tested countywide.
Around the area, two other counties each reported one new case — Ford (its fifth) and Vermilion (its 10th — a resident in his or her 50s).
The latest from other area counties:
— DeWitt: 100 tested, 97 negatives, two pending, one positive recovered.
— Douglas: 129 tested, 12 positive, 114 negative, three pending.
— Piatt: 100 tested, 92 negatives, two pending, five recovered, one positive.
SCHOOL BUILDINGS CLOSED FOR YEAR
It’s official: In-person learning is over for the 2019-20 school year.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker made the announcement at today’s daily briefing in Chicago, the third and final time he’s issued such an order during the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier, the governor ordered the closing of all public and private schools statewide by March 17, in hope of preventing the spread of COVID-19. That, along with the stay-at-home order, was extended until April 30.
Today’s news came as no surprise to area superintendents, several of whom had said they didn’t expect to reopen this academic year. Final exams had already been called off, state-mandated tests scratched, proms either canceled or pushed back months.
Remote learning — which districts have been required to offer — will continue through the end of the school year.
“I know many have felt this was inevitable. But trust me when I say this was not a decision I made lightly,” Pritzker said.
“... My priority remains unchanged: How do we save the most lives in this very difficult time? The answer leads to only one path.”
In a letter this afternoon to Unit 4 families, Superintendent Susan Zola wrote: “This is not the way that any of us hoped the school year would end but it is not an unexpected development. My thanks again to Unit 4 students and families for their patience during these challenging times. Thanks also to the Champaign-Urbana businesses, organizations and individuals who have stepped forward to provide time, talent and resources to help us keep life as normal as possible for students.”
Also at today’s briefing, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced its largest number of new COVID-19 cases — 1,842 — including 62 additional deaths.
Statewide, the totals climbed to 27,575 cases, including 1,134 deaths, in 92 of 102 counties, with Henderson and Wayne counties the latest to join the list.
Not even half an hour after Pritzker's latest announcement, IHSA officials announced the organization's Board of Directors will meet Tuesday in a video conference to make a final determination on the 2020 spring sports season.
"As we previously indicated, the cessation of in-person learning will make it difficult for the IHSA to conduct spring state tournaments this year," IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a statement. "More information will be provided following Tuesday’s Board meeting.”
Beyond indoor track and field meets, no IHSA spring sports regular-season events have taken place since the organization postponed all activities in mid-March. The most recent IHSA-offered timeline — issued on April 1 — had athletes returning to action by May 1 at the earliest.
— The largest one-day death count of the pandemic — 125, including two Champaign County cases announced locally a day earlier — pushed Illinois fatalities over the 1,000 mark Thursday.
“These are family members and loved ones, neighbors and friends,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “Today, we mourn with their communities.”
With 1,072 deaths, Illinois is the sixth state to reach quadruple digits.
— The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to decline — both statewide (1,140, the fewest since April 6) and in Champaign County (one for the second straight day).
Of Champaign County’s 91 cases, 31 are active (including six people who are hospitalized), 56 have recovered and four have died.
— Piatt County’s sixth case, reported Wednesday, is a 62-year-old woman who works in health care in Urbana. She is being quarantined and monitored, officials said.
— A newly formed coalition of seven governors “will work in close coordination to reopen the economy in the Midwest region,” it was announced Thursday.
The group includes the elected leaders of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin, a mix of five Democrats and two Republicans.
But no Iowa?
“Iowa chose not to be a part of this,” Pritzker said. “They don’t have a stay-home order in place.”
In a joint announcement, the governors said: “Phasing in sectors of our economy will be most effective when we work together as a region. This doesn’t mean our economy will reopen all at once ... but close coordination will ensure we get this right.”
By the numbers
Illinois: 25,733 cases / 1,072 deaths
Champaign County: 91 (+1) / 4
Douglas: 12 (—) / 0
Ford: 4 (—) / 1
Piatt: 6 (+1) / 0
Vermilion: 9 (—) / 0