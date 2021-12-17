CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County now has more than 2,000 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
While there weren’t any confirmed cases of coronavirus’ Omicron variant in the county as of Friday morning, the virus' Delta variant continues to spread, according to public health district Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid.
With 249 new cases reported Friday, there have been 1,073 Champaign County residents who have tested positive for coronavirus since Monday.
The number of cases currently active was up by 140, to 2,084.
And the number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID shot back up again in the past day, from 14 to 32.
More data reported by the public health district Friday:
— Total cases in Champaign County to date: 33,035.
— New tests reported in the past day: 5,586.
— Close contacts under quarantine: 1,158, down by 32 from Thursday.