CHAMPAIGN -- Nearly two-thirds of Champaign County’s active COVID-19 cases Friday were in central Champaign-Urbana.
There were 25 new cases added county-wide in the past day for a total of 1,849, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of active cases grew by nine to 140, and of those, 63 were in Champaign’s 61820 zip code area and 27 were in Urbana’s 61801 zip code area.
The number of people hospitalized in the county for COVID-19 continued to be four.
An additional 8,548 tests were done in the past day, boosting the total number of tests to 142,538.