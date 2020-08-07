Thirty-one of 2,036 new tests came back positive Friday in Champaign County, a rate of 1.5 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate remained unchanged from Thursday, at 1.3 percent.
Hospitalizations were up by one (to 13) while the number of active cases was down by 29 (to 155).
Of Champaign County’s 1,605 total cases, 1,431 are considered recovered.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61821/Champaign: 33 active (down seven from Thursday), 296 total (up four)
- 61820/Champaign: 25 active (down seven from Thursday), 269 total (up 12)
- 61802/Urbana: 24 active (up four from Thursday), 218 total (up six)
- 61866/Rantoul: 18 active (down four from Thursday), 257 total (unchanged)
- 61822/Champaign: 17 active (down five from Thursday), 149 total (up two)
- 61801/Urbana: 9 active (down five from Thursday), 103 total (up two)
- 61853/Mahomet: 6 active (down one Thursday), 86 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 6 active (down one from Thursday), 31 total (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 5 active (unchanged from Thursday), 8 total (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 4 active (up one from Thursday), 60 total (up two)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 3 active (unchanged from Thursday), 27 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (up one from Thursday), 8 total (up one)
- 61875/Seymour: 1 active (down one from Thursday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (down one from Thursday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 30 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (down three from Thursday), 14 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (down one from Thursday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 1 total (unchanged)
IDPH: 13 cases at local long-term care facilities
Our Deb Pressey reports:
Among Illinois Department of Public Health updates Friday to COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities were:
— 2 cases at Clark-Lindsey Village’s Green House Homes.
— 7 cases at Country Health and Rehab, Gifford.
— 4 cases at Gardenview Manor, Danville.
Melissa Beaver with Heritage Operations Group, which manages the Gifford facility, said cases there date back to March 16.
Currently, positive cases include two asymptomatic employees who remain in quarantine and one asymptomatic resident in quarantine who is “doing very well,” she said.
Clark-Lindsey Director of Marketing Karen Blatzer said there are no current residents with COVID-19.
“There is only one active employee case. That team member works in Meadowbrook Health Center and is continuing their isolation at home for the time being,” she said.
There were two employees in the Green House Homes who tested positive two weeks ago, and both have recovered and quarantine has ended for Green House Homes staff and residents, she said.
Weekly testing of Green House Homes and Meadowbrook residents and staff has continued, and there have been no other positive cases identified, Blatzer said.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Seven new cases in 21-30 age group
The C-U Public Health Department on Thursday reported seven new COVID-19 cases involving Champaign County residents between 21 and 30, pushing the number of total cases in that age group to a county-high 400 even.
Here’s a breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 21 to 30: 400 cases (up seven from Thursday)
- 31 to 40: 295 cases (up six from Thursday)
- 11 to 20: 289 cases (up seven from Thursday)
- 41 to 50: 195 cases (up two from Thursday)
- 51 to 60: 152 cases (up one from Thursday)
- 10 and under: 114 cases (up five from Thursday)
- 61 to 70: 85 cases (up two from Thursday)
- 71 to 80: 38 cases (up one from Thursday)
- 81 to 90: 28 cases (unchanged from Thursday)
- 91 to 100: 9 cases (unchanged from Thursday)
Those in the 21-30 and 31-40 groups also are Nos. 1-2 in testing, representing 22.2 percent and 16.5 percent of all tests performed on county residents.
PRYDE: CUPHD can, will enforce mask-wearing at workplaces
Our Deb Pressey reports:
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday that the Illinois Department of Public Health will file emergency rules for businesses, schools and child care centers to enforce the use of face coverings and limit gathering sizes.
Businesses will be issued warnings first, and those that don't comply will be given an order to have some or all of their patrons leave, and those that still resist can be subject to a Class A misdemeanor charge and up to a $2,500 fine.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said the health district can and will enforce mask-wearing at workplaces, and plans to start with those where employees have complained they are being put at risk.
"The main issue is places where people work in the same space, offices, manufacturing, gas stations, et cetera," she said. "They just don't wear them.”
STATE: Iroquois among 13 counties put on alert
Jerry Nowicki of our Springfield-based partner Capitol News Illinois reports:
The rolling seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Illinois continues to tick upward, hitting 4.1 percent Friday – its highest mark since June 11.
There were 2,084 new confirmed cases of the virus reported Friday among 46,869 test results recorded over the previous 24 hours. That made for a one-day positivity rate of 4.4 percent across the state.
On the same day Gov. JB Pritzker announced he would be filing an emergency rule to allow for fines of businesses flouting masking or capacity guidelines, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced there were 13 counties in Illinois at a warning level for COVID-19 transmission.
The 13 counties currently reported at a warning level are Cass, Coles, Grundy, Iroquois, Jackson, Monroe, Perry, Saline, St. Clair, Tazewell, Union, Williamson and Winnebago.
According to IDPH, a county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators measuring the rate of increase are met. Indicators include new cases per 100,000 people; number of deaths; weekly test positivity; intensive care unit availability; weekly emergency department visits; weekly hospital admissions; number of tests performed; and the percent of COVID-19 cases associated with clusters or outbreaks.
IDPH reported the counties saw cases or outbreaks associated with open businesses, long-term care facilities, large social gatherings and out-of-state travel.
“There have been several instances of multiple cases among family members in the same, large household. Students returning to universities and colleges are also driving the recent increase in cases in several communities. Many students are not wearing face coverings or social distancing and are gathering in large groups and at bars,” IDPH reported in a news release.
STATE: 21 fatalities reported
The Ford County resident in his 80s whose death local health officials announced Thursday was among 21 coronavirus-related fatalities reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health Friday:
- Clark County: 1 male 60s
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 females 90s,
- Ford County: 1 male 80s
- Iroquois County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
- Lake County: 1 female 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s
- Madison County: 1 male 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 90s