CHAMPAIGN -- Three more Champaign County residents have died with COVID-19, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
These latest fatalities, a woman in her 50s and men in their 70s and 80s, raised the COVID death toll in the county to 119.
The public health district also reported 53 new COVID cases Friday.
Of the 17,309 cases to date, 798 were currently active, two more active cases than the day before.
About 45 percent of the active cases, 355, were in the central Champaign 61820 zip code area.
More to know in Champaign County:
-- The public health district had 981 close contacts of people with COVID in quarantine, up 20 from Thursday.
-- The 8,361 new tests reported in the past day raised the total to date to 1,588,809.