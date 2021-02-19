CHAMPAIGN -- Three more Champaign County residents have lost their lives to COVID-19.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reported the most recent deaths -- of two women in their 70s and a man in his 90s -- Friday, making it 126 COVID deaths to date.
New COVID cases in the county were up by 132, to 17,804, while the number of active cases remained the same at 682.
More to know:
-- The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID dropped by one, to 15.
-- The health district had 837 close contacts of those with COVID in quarantine, up 31 from the day before.
-- Case data included 11,208 new tests in the past day.