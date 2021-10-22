CHAMPAIGN -- COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 30 Friday.
Active cases declined by 10, to 372, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public health District.
More from the district’s Friday update:
-- Total cases in the county to date: 27,167.
-- Number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID: 9, one more than the previous day.
-- Close contacts under quarantine: 351, up 37.
-- Percentage of Champaign County residents 12 and older who have received at least one dose of vaccine: 68.7.