CHAMPAIGN -- COVID-19 cases in Champaign County were up by 33 Friday, with 3,080 new tests reported.
Currently active cases rose by 15, to 205, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Close contacts being quarantined were down by 19, to 245.
Total COVID cases in the county to date: 20,930.
The public health district reported that, as of Thursday, 93.2 percent of Champaign County residents 65 and older have had at least one dose of vaccine.
Here are latest percentages in other age brackets in the county receiving at least one dose:
-- 12-15: 23.1 percent.
-- 16-24: 53.3 percent.
-- 25-39: 57 percent.
-- 40-64: 58.4 percent.