A COVID-19 outbreak at Rantoul's Lincoln’s Challenge Academy includes 33 cases, officials told The News-Gazette's Deb Pressey Friday afternoon.
Academy Director Michael Haerr said the outbreak began last weekend after some cadets and staff members tested positive. Nobody has been sick so far, he said.
The facility is working with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District in connection with the outbreak, Haerr said.
Lincoln's Challenge is a Rantoul-based, National Guard-operated military style school for high school dropouts.
All 33 of Rantoul's new cases reported Friday are connected to Lincoln's Challenge, CUPHD Administrator Julie Pryde confirmed to Pressey.
Rantoul went into Friday with the sixth-most active cases in the county —18. It now has 50, second only to the Champaign ZIP code (61820) that includes the UI campus.
Overall in Champaign County, 8,766 new tests led to 81 new cases, a rate of 0.9 percent, CUPHD reported Friday.
The county’s seven-day positivity remained 0.5 percent for the fifth straight day.
Other Champaign County numbers of note:
— The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 held at five.
— Active cases rose by 47, to 364. There are 5,113 cases classified as recovered.
— The number of close contacts currently in quarantine grew by 50, to 1,052.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to CUPHD data:
- 61820/Champaign: 114 active (up one from Thursday), 2,534 total (up 16)
- 61866/Rantoul: 50 active (up 32 from Thursday), 378 total (up 33)
- 61801/Urbana: 37 active (up three from Thursday), 516 total (up four)
- 61821/Champaign: 36 active (up one from Thursday), 524 total (up six)
- 61822/Champaign: 34 active (up four from Thursday), 404 total (up nine)
- 61802/Urbana: 27 active (up three from Thursday), 383 total (up five)
- 61853/Mahomet: 20 active (up four from Thursday), 207 total (up four)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 9 active (unchanged from Thursday), 110 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 8 active (up one from Thursday), 79 total (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 6 active (unchanged from Thursday), 136 total (up one)
- 61849/Homer: 4 active (unchanged from Thursday), 14 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 3 active (up one from Thursday), 5 total (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (up one from Thursday), 29 total (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 2 active (unchanged from Thursday), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged from Thursday), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (unchanged from Thursday), 15 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active (unchanged from Thursday), 15 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (down one from Thursday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 18 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (down two from Thursday), 41 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD: 660,867 tests, 5,505 confirmed cases, 28 fatalities, 8,309 close contacts quarantined and 879 close contacts that became positive.
STATE: 4,554 cases a single-day high, seven-day rate climbs to 5.1%
For the second time in as many days, the state set a pandemic single-day record for new COVID-19 cases.
Of 87,759 new tests, 4,554 came back positive statewide — a rate of 5.2 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate rose from 4.9 to 5.1 percent. It’s the 10th straight day the rate has increased.
October’s seven-day state rates:
- Friday, Oct. 16: 5.1 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 4.9 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 4.6 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 4.5 percent
- Monday, Oct. 12: 4.3 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4.2 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 4.0 percent
- Friday, Oct. 9: 3.8 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 3.7 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 3.5 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 3.4 percent
- Monday, Oct. 5: 3.4 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 3.3 percent
- Saturday: Oct. 3: 3.4 percent
- Friday, Oct. 2: 3.4 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 3.5 percent
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday also reported 38 deaths, including two Ford County residents — a woman in her 80s and man in his 90s:
- Christian County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Clay County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 3 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Fayette County: 1 male 80s
- Ford County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Jefferson County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
- JoDaviess County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Lawrence County: 1 male 70s
- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
- McHenry County: 1 female 60s
- Ogle County: 1 male 70s
- Richland County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 60s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Wayne County: 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Williamson County: 1 male 70s
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 1,848 people hospitalized (up 168 from a day earlier), 410 patients in ICU beds (up 22) and 151 patients on ventilators (up 14).
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 6,618,768 tests, 336,174 cases and 9,165 deaths.
IDPH: 34 counties at warning level
Vermilion is among 34 counties are on this week’s IDPH coronavirus warning level list, the state announced Friday.
It’s Vermilion’s third time — and second straight week — on the list, made up of counties with two or more risk indicators measuring the amount of COVID-19 increase, including cases per 100,000 residents, hospital bed usage, test positivity rate and number of deaths among others.
Common causes for an increase in cases in those counties are college parties, weddings, large gatherings, bars and clubs, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, travel to neighboring states, and spread among members of the same household who are not isolating at home, according to IDPH.
Other counties at a warning level, according to IDPH:
- Adams
- Alexander
- Boone
- Cass
- Christian
- Clay
- Clinton
- Crawford
- DeKalb
- DeWitt
- Jasper
- Jefferson
- Jo Daviess
- Johnson
- Kane
- Lee
- Macon
- McDonough
- McHenry
- Mercer
- Monroe
- Pike
- Pulaski
- Randolph
- Saline
- Stephenson
- Union
- Warren
- Washington
- Wayne
- Whiteside
- Will
- Winnebago
UI: Seven-day positivity rate remains 0.2 percent for eighth straight day
Nine new cases emerged from 7,777 new tests on the UI campus Thursday, a rate of 0.1 percent, according to data updated Friday.
For the eighth straight day, the UI's seven-day positivity rate remained 0.2 percent, the lowest point since Aug. 18, two days after students started moving in for the semester.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 2,391 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,673 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases