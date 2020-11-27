Fourteen inmates at the Danville Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the facility’s active case count to 38, according to new data from the Illinois Department of Corrections.
While 22 staffers are listed as having recovered from the virus, 24 others’ cases are active, according to IDOC.
Unlike most other state prisons, Danville had made it through the first seven months of the pandemic without any inmates testing positive, according to IDOC.
Danville’s 14 inmate cases are among 4,292 at IDOC prisons, with 3,008 of those having recovered. Another 2,381 prison employees statewide have caught the virus, with 1,869 since recovered, according to the state.
Of 36 IDOC facilities, nine have had triple-digit cases involving inmates:
- Jacksonville: 449 cases, 400 recovered
- Dixon: 446 cases, 338 recovered
- Taylorville: 407 cases, 184 recovered
- Robinson: 376 cases, 369 recovered
- East Moline: 342 cases, 342 recovered
- Stateville: 296 cases, 294 recovered
- Pontiac: 250 cases, 178 recovered
- Stateville Northern Reception and Classification Center: 209 cases, 155 recovered
- Lawrence: 206 cases, 10 recovered
- Vandalia: 166 cases, 6 recovered
- Menard: 163 cases, 161 recovered
- Logan: 159 cases, 84 recovered
- Lincoln: 134 cases, 49 recovered
- Shawnee: 114 cases, 93 recovered
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 18 new cases, 1,395 total
The number of confirmed cases in Douglas County grew by 18 Friday, to 1,395.
The cases ranged in age from 8 to 60s:
- An 8-year-old girl
- An 18-year-old woman
- Five men and two women in their 20s
- Two women in their 30s
- Two women and one man in their 50s
- Two women and two men in their 60s
CARLE: 12 of 74 hospitalized in Urbana in ICU
Twelve of the 74 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Friday by Carle Health.
In all, 108 patients with COVID are hospitalized in Carle facilities (up five from Thursday), with 15 of those in ICU (same as Thursday).
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington has 28 COVID-positive patients (three in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney has three (none in ICU).
Reporting two COVID patients, neither in ICU: Carle’s Hoopeston Regional Health Center. Carle’s Eureka Hospital had one COVID patients on Friday.
Carle began providing daily information on COVID patients on Nov. 18, with the launch of a new online dashboard. Here’s an overview of the data for its Urbana and Bloomington hospitals:
URBANA
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 69 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 70 patients, 7 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 74 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 68 patients, 14 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 70 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 71 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 27: 74 patients, 12 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 24 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 25 patients, 3 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 24 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 26 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 27: 28 patients, 3 in ICU
Since March, 591 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 99 hospitalized patients have died.
Also Friday, the C-U Public Health District reported that 19 Champaign County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 — the same as on Wednesday and Thursday.
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate down for seventh day
For the seventh straight day, the seven-day positivity rate for the region that covers Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt and Vermilion counties decreased — from 12.7 to 12.1 percent.
Champaign County’s rate also dropped, for the sixth straight day — from 8.6 to 7.8 percent.
The drops come amid advanced (or Tier 3) mitigation measures being in effect statewide.
To move onto the less-restrictive Tier 2, a region must meet three criteria:
— A seven-day average positivity rate below 12 percent for three consecutive days.
— Greater than 20 percent available ICU and hospital bed availability for three consecutive days.
— Declining seven-day COVID hospitalizations average in seven of the last 10 days.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Friday are through Nov. 24).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 5.8 percent).
A look at the Region 6 rates in November:
- Nov. 1: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 2: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 3: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 4: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 5: 10.8 percent
- Nov. 6: 11.3 percent
- Nov. 7: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 8: 12.2 percent
- Nov. 9: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 10: 13.0 percent
- Nov. 11: 13.5 percent
- Nov. 12: 13.6 percent
- Nov. 13: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 14: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 15: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 16: 14.3 percent
- Nov. 17: 14.6 percent
- Nov. 18: 14.5 percent
- Nov. 19: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 20: 13.7 percent
- Nov. 21: 13.4 percent
- Nov. 22: 13.1 percent
- Nov. 23: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 24: 12.1 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Lawrence: 22.2 percent (-0.2)
- Fayette: 20.4 percent (-1.0)
- Clay: 20.3 percent (+0.4)
- Effingham: 18.9 percent (-0.2)
- Shelby: 17.5 percent (+1.8)
- Iroquois: 17.2 percent (—)
- Jasper: 16.0 percent (-1.9)
- Vermilion: 15.3 percent (+0.4)
- Cumberland: 14.9 percent (+0.2)
- Richland: 13.9 percent (-0.8)
- DeWitt: 13.3 percent (-0.2)
- Macon: 12.5 percent (-0.7)
- Crawford: 12.3 percent (-2.2)
- Piatt: 12.2 percent (+0.7)
- Douglas: 10.9 percent (-0.9)
- Ford: 9.8 percent (—)
- Clark: 8.5 percent (-1.1)
- Edgar: 8.3 percent (+0.1)
- Champaign: 7.8 percent (-0.8)
- Coles: 7.5 percent (-0.3)
- Moultrie: 7.4 percent (-2.5)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.2 percent, up 0.2 percent from Thursday.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Recovered cases up 98, active cases up 17
Of 7,416 new tests, 115 came back positive Friday in Champaign County.
Active cases were up 17 overnight, to 1,191. Recovered cases rose by 98, to 9,348.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 240 active (up six), 3,627 total (up 24)
- 61821/Champaign: 150 active (up five), 1,221 total (up 19)
- 61822/Champaign: 131 active (up one), 964 total (up 18)
- 61801/Urbana: 108 active (up three), 963 total (up 12)
- 61866/Rantoul: 99 active (down three), 908 total (up five)
- 61802/Urbana: 99 active (up four), 803 total (up seven)
- 61853/Mahomet: 85 active (down two), 517 total (up five)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 56 active (up one), 284 total (up three)
- 61880/Tolono: 34 active (unchanged), 224 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 31 active (down one), 299 total (up one)
- 61847/Gifford: 25 active (up five), 88 total (up seven)
- 61849/Homer: 15 active (down two), 61 total (up two)
- 61877/Sidney: 14 active (down three), 77 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 12 active (up one), 104 total (up two)
- 61864/Philo: 12 active (up three), 80 total (up three)
- 61863/Pesotum: 12 active (unchanged), 40 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 11 active (down one), 45 total (up two)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 9 active (up two), 57 total (up two)
- 61845/Foosland: 8 active (unchanged), 27 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 7 active (unchanged), 30 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 7 active (down one), 30 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 7 active (up one), 22 total (up one)
- 60949/Ludlow: 5 active (down three), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 4 active (unchanged), 24 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 3 active (down one), 13 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (unchanged), 21 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (up one), 17 total (up one)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 1,064,096 tests
- 10,596 confirmed cases
- 57 fatalities
- 19 county residents hospitalized
- 14,518 close contacts quarantined
- 1,357 close contacts that became positive
STATE: 7,574 new cases, 66 deaths, 10.1 percent seven-day positivity rate
Of 77,130 new tests, 7,574 came back positive Friday across Illinois.
For the fifth time in six days, the statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped, from 10.3 to 10.1 percent.
Here’s a look at November's daily case and testing totals, with state pandemic highs noted with asterisks:
- Nov. 1: 78,458 tests, 6,980 cases, 8.0 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 2: 68,118 tests, 9,810 cases*, 8.1 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 3: 82,435 tests, 6,516 cases, 8.2 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 4: 71,857 tests, 7,538 cases, 8.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 5: 86,015 tests, 9,935 cases*, 9.1 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 6: 98,401 tests, 10,376 cases*, 9.6 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 7: 98,418 tests, 12,428 cases*, 10.3 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 8: 90,757 tests, 10,009 cases, 10.6 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 9: 64,760 tests, 10,573 cases, 11.4 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 10: 101,955 tests, 12,623 cases*, 12.0 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 11: 93,464 tests, 12,657 cases*, 12.4 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 12: 100,617 tests*, 12,702 cases*, 12.6 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 13: 106,540 tests*, 15,415 cases*, 13.2 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 14: 114,370 tests*, 11,028 cases, 12.6 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 15: 84,831 tests, 10,631 cases, 12.8 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 16: 90,612 tests, 11,632 cases, 12.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 17: 94,205 tests, 12,601 cases, 12.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 18: 103,569 tests, 8,922 cases, 11.9 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 19: 113,447 tests, 14,612 cases, 12.0 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 20: 116,024 tests*, 13,012 cases, 11.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 21: 120,284 tests*, 11,891 cases, 11.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 22: 92,437 tests, 10,012 cases, 11.3 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 23: 91,562 tests, 8,322 cases, 10.9 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 24: 97,323 tests, 9,469 cases, 10.4 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 25: 114,233 tests, 11,378 cases, 10.6 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 26: 107,556 tests, 12,022 cases, 10.3 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 27: 77,130 tests, 7,574 cases, 10.1 percent seven-day rate
IDPH also reported 66 fatalities on Friday, pushing Illinois’ pandemic total to 12,029:
- Bureau County: 1 male 90s
- Clark County: 1 male 80s
- Clay County: 1 female 90s
- Clinton County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 3 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 80s
- DuPage County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Fayette County: 1 female 60s
- Hardin County: 1 male 80s
- Henry County: 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s
- Kendall County: 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 80s
- Livingston County: 1 male 60s
- Macon County: 2 males 80s
- Marion County: 1 female 70s
- McHenry County: 1 male 80s
- Monroe County: 1 male 80s
- Morgan County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s
- Saline County: 1 female 80s
- Vermilion County: 1 female 70s
- Will County: 1 female 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 80s
- Woodford County: 1 female 70s