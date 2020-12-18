Four Ford County residents linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in Gibson City have died, local health officials said Friday.
The deaths of two men in their 80s and a man and woman in their 90s “are associated with an outbreak at Heritage Health in Gibson City,” the Ford County Public Health Department announced.
Their deaths bring the county’s pandemic total to 32. Ford were among the 50 Illinois counties where frontline healthcare workers were designated to receive the first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine this week because of the county's high death rate.
The county health department also announced 18 new cases, pushing its total to 1,079.
Of those, 656 are classified as confirmed and 423 are probable.
VERMILION COUNTY: Three fatalities, 104 new cases
Vermilion County’s December death toll rose by three Friday, to 23.
A man and woman in their 60s and a man in his 70s became the 57th, 58th and 59th county residents to lose their lives to COVID-19, county health Administrator Doug Toole said.
The county also reported 104 new cases Friday, pushing its pandemic total to 4,525. With 97 residents released from isolation, Vermilion now has 337 active cases, with 39 of those hospitalized.
How the cases reported Friday break down by age:
- Two residents in their 80s
- 10 in their 70s
- 17 in their 60s
- 19 in their 50s
- Eight in their 40s
- 13 in their 30s
- 11 in their 20s
- 11 teens
- Nine grade-school-aged children
- Two pre-schoolers
- Two toddlers
PRITZKER: Move to Tier 2 mitigations could come after holidays
Asked Friday afternoon when Tier 3 mitigations will be lifted for Region 6 and others with declining positivity rates, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said: “It’s certainly our intention as we get through the holidays to begin” moving qualifying regions to Tier 2.
However, he noted, restaurants and bars would continue to be prohibited from providing indoor service in Tier 2.
Speaking generally about the number of cases and hospitalizations, Pritzker said: “The numbers are better than they were but they need to improve.”
STATE: 94 of 102 counties on weekly warning list
All but eight of Illinois’ 102 counties made the state’s weekly coronavirus warning level list on Friday.
Among those that didn’t? Champaign, DeWitt and Piatt.
Of the eight indicators the Illinois Department of Public Health uses to determine which counties are shaded in orange (warning level) vs. blue, Champaign, DeWitt and Piatt were each on target in all but one: new cases per 100,000 people.
The target is under 50. Piatt was at 311, Champaign 329, DeWitt 463.
Any counties that exceed the targets in two or more of the eight indicators are at a warning level. Locally, that applies to:
— DOUGLAS: Above the target in three of eight indicators.
— FORD: Above the target in three of eight indicators.
— IROQUOIS: Above the target in three of eight indicators.
— VERMILION: Above the target in three of eight indicators.
Initial supplies of COVID-19 vaccine are being allocated to health care personnel and LTC residents and staff. Future priority groups could include workers in essential/critical jobs, people at high risk for severe illness due to underlying medical conditions, and people 65+. pic.twitter.com/Zg1fRdWzU2— CU Public Health (@CU_PublicHealth) December 18, 2020
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate drops again
Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate fell for the ninth straight day, from 8.5 to 8.4 percent. It’s the lowest the rate has been since Tier 3 mitigations took effect statewide last month.
Champaign County’s rate also fell — from 6.3 to 6.2 percent, fourth-lowest among the 21 counties in the region that covers East Central Illinois.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Friday are through Dec. 15).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 4.9 percent, down from 5.0 percent a day earlier).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Dec. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Dec. 1: 12.4 percent
- Dec. 2: 12.5 percent
- Dec. 3: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 4: 12.2 percent
- Dec. 5: 11.9 percent
- Dec. 6: 12.0 percent
- Dec. 7: 11.7 percent
- Dec. 8: 11.2 percent
- Dec. 9: 10.8 percent
- Dec. 10: 10.5 percent
- Dec. 11: 9.2 percent
- Dec. 12: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 13: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 14: 8.5 percent
- Dec. 15: 8.4 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Cumberland: 18.0 percent (+0.5)
- Fayette: 17.4 percent (-0.6)
- Effingham: 15.6 percent (-0.8)
- Richland: 14.9 percent (-0.9)
- Jasper: 14.5 percent (+0.5)
- Clark: 14.1 percent (+0.2)
- Lawrence: 13.5 percent (+0.2)
- Edgar: 13.0 percent (+1.5)
- Clay: 11.5 percent (-1.5)
- Ford: 10.9 percent (+0.5)
- Moultrie: 10.4 percent (—)
- Iroquois: 9.8 percent (—)
- Douglas: 9.7 percent (+0.7)
- Vermilion: 9.4 percent (—)
- Shelby: 9.3 percent (+1.1)
- Coles: 9.0 percent (+0.7)
- Piatt: 6.3 percent (-1.1)
- Champaign: 6.2 percent (-0.1)
- DeWitt: 6.0 percent (-1.6)
- Macon: 5.4 percent (-0.1)
- Crawford: 2.5 percent (-0.5)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 1.8 percent, unchanged from the day prior.
Science tells us the greatest risk comes when groups gather indoors and don't wear masks. Research shows you don’t have to be symptomatic to spread this virus. And a recent negative test is not a guarantee because you can catch it at any time beginning right after you’re tested. pic.twitter.com/Z8ZUGaxv5s— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 17, 2020
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases down by eight, recovered cases up by 93
Of 7,133 new COVID-19 tests, 85 came back positive Friday in Champaign County, pushing the pandemic total to 12,820.
Active cases in the county were down by eight, to 798. Recovered cases were up by 93, to 11,944.
The C-U Public Health District was monitoring 1,242 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, 34 more than a day earlier.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health data:
- 61820/Champaign: 136 active (down 14), 4,030 total (up seven)
- 61821/Champaign: 136 active (up 11), 1,561 total (up 19)
- 61822/Champaign: 90 active (down two), 1,211 total (up nine)
- 61802/Urbana: 86 active (up six), 1,007 total (up 12)
- 61801/Urbana: 61 active (down three), 1,142 total (up six)
- 61866/Rantoul: 61 active (up one), 1,088 total (up six)
- 61853/Mahomet: 53 active (down six), 685 total (up six)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 45 active (down one), 394 total (up four)
- 61874/Savoy: 32 active (up one), 413 total (up two)
- 61880/Tolono: 24 active (unchanged), 297 total (up three)
- 61847/Gifford: 21 active (down two), 129 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 10 active (down one), 138 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 7 active (up three), 86 total (up three)
- 61864/Philo: 6 active (up two), 92 total (up three)
- 61863/Pesotum: 6 active (up one), 52 total (up one)
- 61862/Penfield: 6 active (down one), 50 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 4 active (up one), 35 total (up two)
- 61859/Ogden: 3 active (unchanged), 62 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 3 active (up two), 35 total (up two)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (down one), 72 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (down two), 66 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (unchanged), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged), 31 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (down two), 25 total (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (down one), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 12,820 confirmed cases
- 78 fatalities
- 18 county residents hospitalized
- 17,178 close contacts quarantined
- 1,799 close contacts that became positive
CARLE: 60 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana
The day that the first health care workers in Champaign County got their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine, Carle Foundation Hospital reported 60 COVID patients, 18 of whom were in intensive care.
It’s the fewest COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana since Nov. 21, when there were 59.
In all, 106 patients with COVID were hospitalized Friday in Carle facilities, with 29 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 23 COVID-positive patients (six in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney has 21 (five in ICU).
Both Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center and Carle Eureka Hospital had one COVID patient apiece, neither of whom was in intensive care.
Below is an overview of December’s daily totals for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals. (Carle began publicly reporting data on Nov. 18).
URBANA
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 61 patients, 8 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 62 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 62 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 67 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 70 patients, 15 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 82 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 87 patients, 22 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 94 patients, 25 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 94 patients, 22 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 14: 88 patients, 23 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 92 patients, 25 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 75 patients, 22 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 68 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 60 patients, 18 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 15 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 15 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 20 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 18 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 21 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
Since March, 776 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 157 hospitalized patients have died.
PRITZKER: 3,500 more vaccine doses administered
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday that more than 17,000 doses of the first coronavirus vaccine have been administered to Illinois frontline health care workers outside of Chicago, up from 3,500 doses on Thursday.
Pritzker said Illinois hospitals could begin to receive shipments of a second COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the drug company Moderna, as early as next week. That announcement comes one day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee recommended the use of the Moderna vaccine in people ages 18 and older. The FDA is expected to grant Emergency Use Authorization for the Moderna vaccine.
The first vaccine, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, received such authorization from the FDA last week.
The Moderna vaccine was shown to be 94.1 percent effective after two doses four week apart, compared to the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine that was found 95 percent effective after two doses three weeks apart.
“This is yet another very exciting development, and it reinforces and it brightens the light at the end of the tunnel for all of us who have been fighting through COVID-19,” Pritzker said.
News about the vaccines comes as the state’s coronavirus death toll surpassed 15,000, rising to 15,015 among 886,805 cases and more than 12 million test results reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,377 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 181 additional deaths.
Statewide, the rolling seven-day average case positivity rate was 8 percent, which decreased four-tenths of a percentage point from the day prior. This is the fifth straight day that the rolling seven-day average case positivity rate has decreased, and it’s the lowest rate recorded since Nov. 1.
At the end of Thursday, there were 4,690 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, a decrease of 114 from the day prior. Approximately 25 percent of hospital beds remained open statewide.
There were 1,023 intensive care beds in use by COVID-19 patients as of Thursday night, a decrease of 40 from the day prior. That left 20 percent of ICU beds open statewide.
COVID-19 patients occupied 589 ventilators, an increase of 14 from the day prior, leaving 72 percent of ventilators available statewide.
IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike was asked about whether the anticipated increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that was expected after the Thanksgiving holiday, due to greater numbers of people traveling and gathering, has been avoided since that spike has not yet occurred.
“I am really happy to say that we did not see the significant surge that we were very much concerned about in relation to all the reports that we saw of the large amount of travel here in the state of Illinois,” Ezike said.
“I think all the mitigations that we had in place in advance of Thanksgiving have been helpful. So, no we did not see a surge following Thanksgiving. I'm waiting for this final week's tally, which will come on Monday, but so far that is a good thing that we can report.”
Pritzker also announced that after Friday’s news briefing, his administration will hold news conferences on “an as needed basis” instead of daily.
“I can promise that you'll still be hearing from Dr. Ezike and me often as we provide regular updates on vaccine distribution, the status of our regions in the Restore Illinois plan and general statewide COVID-19 trends,” Pritzker said.