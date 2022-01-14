CHAMPAIGN — January 2022 is turning into a particularly deadly month for the pandemic, with 17 Champaign County residents dying of COVID-19 in the first 14 days of the year.
Friday brought the latest four deaths, a man in his 50s and three women in their 80s, raising Champaign County's death toll to 245 since the pandemic began in 2020.
New cases were still rising by the hundreds daily.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District announced on Friday that another 450 Champaign County residents tested positive. That made for 3,277 new cases between Monday and Friday.
The county headed into the weekend with 7,054 currently active cases — 55 fewer than on Thursday.
Also down (by five) was the number hospitalized county residents, at 53.
Carle Health was caring for 202 COVID-19 patients systemwide, 30 of them in intensive care. Most were in Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, which had 144 COVID-19 patients, 20 of whom are in intensive care.
Statewide, since Jan. 7, there have been 207,203 new cases and 738 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
As of Thursday night, 7,320 people in Illinois were hospitalized, with 1,148 of them in intensive care and 657 on ventilators.
An updated analysis found nearly 90 percent of hospitalized Illinois patients are unvaccinated, the state reported.
More to know:
- Total COVID-19 cases in Champaign County to date: 47,219.
- New tests reported in the past day: 7,955.
- ZIP code in the county with the highest number of active cases: Champaign/61820, with 1,213.