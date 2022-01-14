Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Light snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 22F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 22F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.