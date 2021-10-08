CHAMPAIGN -- COVID-19 cases in Champaign County grew by 49 Friday, while the number of currently active cases continued to drop.
There were 401 active cases Friday, 49 fewer than on Thursday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
There were over 1,000 active cases in the county a few weeks ago.
In other updates from the public health district:
-- The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID rose by one, to 17.
-- The number of close contacts being quarantined was up by 16, to 479.
-- New tests added in the past two days: 5,086.
-- Total cases in Champaign County to date: 26,690.