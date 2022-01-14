CHAMPAIGN — Another 450 Champaign County residents tested positive for COVID-19 in the past day, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Friday.
The county was headed into the weekend with 7,054 currently active cases, which was 55 fewer than there were on Thursday.
Also down (by five) was the number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID, which was 53.
More to know:
— Total COVID cases in Champaign County to date: 47,219.
— New tests reported in the past day: 7,955.
— Zip code area in the county with the highest number of active cases: Champaign 61820, with 1,213.