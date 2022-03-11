CHAMPAIGN — Five more Champaign County residents have died of COVID-19, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
The latest deaths included two men in their 60s, two men in their 70s and a woman in her 90s.
The deaths, which occurred between November and January, were reported Friday in a data update.
The county's COVID fatality total now stands at 287.
In other updates Friday, the public health district reported 52 new COVID-19 cases in Champaign County.
The number of active cases was up by two, to 107.
The number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID remained eight.