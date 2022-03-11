Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — Five more Champaign County residents have died of COVID-19, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.

The latest deaths included two men in their 60s, two men in their 70s and a woman in her 90s.

The deaths, which occurred between November and January, were reported Friday in a data update.

The county's COVID fatality total now stands at 287.

In other updates Friday, the public health district reported 52 new COVID-19 cases in Champaign County.

The number of active cases was up by two, to 107.

The number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID remained eight.

