CHAMPAIGN -- COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 58 Friday, raising the total to date of 27,409.
The number of currently active cases was 373 -- 36 more than on Thursday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
There were 313 active cases in the county Monday.
More to know:
-- New tests reported in the past day: 5,062.
-- Number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID: nine, one more than on Thursday.
-- Number of COVID patients in Carle Foundation Hospital: 34, 15 of whom were in intensive care.