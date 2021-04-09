CHAMPAIGN -- New COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 58 Friday, and the number of cases currently active remained in the 300 range.
The new cases boosted the county's total to 19,351, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of cases currently active, 387, is an increase of 19 over Thursday.
More to know:
-- The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID was down by one, to nine.
-- The number of active close contacts being quarantined was up by 21, to 441.
-- 6,883 new tests were reported in the past day.