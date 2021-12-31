CHAMPAIGN — The rapidly-growing COVID-19 surge continued Friday with 635 new cases in Champaign County.
Currently active cases countywide grew by 477, and now total 4,445, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID shot up by 13 in the past day, to 44.
More to know
— New tests reported in the past day: 5,810.
— Total Champaign County cases to date: 38,041.
— Most active cases: Champaign 61820 zip code area with 804, followed by Champaign 61821 with 748 and Champaign 61822 with 632.