CHAMPAIGN — The rapidly-growing COVID-19 surge continued Friday with 635 new cases in Champaign County.
Currently active cases countywide grew by 477, and now total 4,445, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 shot up by 13 in the past day, to 44.
More to know:
- New tests reported in the past day: 5,810.
- Total Champaign County cases to date: 38,041.
- Most active cases: Champaign's 61820 ZIP code area with 804, followed by Champaign/61821 with 748 and Champaign/61822 with 632.