CHAMPAIGN -- COVID-19 cases continued to multiply rapidly Friday, with 69 new cases in Champaign County added in the past day.
The number of currently active cases in the county rose by 51, to 562, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID also continued to rise, on Friday by another two, for a total of 21.
More to know:
-- Close contacts under quarantine: up 51, to 477.
-- Number of new tests reported in the past day: 2,131.
-- Total cases in the county to date: 22,123 -- up 247 since Monday.