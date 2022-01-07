CHAMPAIGN — COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by another 714 Friday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
With the new cases added, a total 3,133 Champaign County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday — not including rapid tests done at home, the results of which aren’t reported to the health district.
The number of currently active cases countywide was up by 503, to 6,669.
There were 47 Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday, five fewer than the day before.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized throughout the Carle Health system also declined a bit to 181. Of those patients, 134 were in Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, with 11 of those in intensive care.
Today’s data from the health districtwas drawn from 9,568 new tests reported in the past day.
Here’s a look at where the most currently active cases are by ZIP code:
- Champaign/61821: 1,159.
- Champaign/61820: 1,124.
- Champaign/61822: 883.
- Urbana/61801: 727.
- Urbana/61802: 719.
- Rantoul/61866: 448.
- Mahomet/61853: 443.