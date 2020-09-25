CHAMPAIGN -- The number of new positive tests in Champaign County crept up again Friday.
There were 9,709 new tests and 72 additional positives in the last day, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Total positives in the county to date were 4,507 -- 226 more than there were this past Sunday.
The number of active cases in the county rose by 36, to a total 363, while the number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVIC-19 remained four.
The number of recovered cases also rose by 36, to a total 4,124.