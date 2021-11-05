CHAMPAIGN -- New and currently active COVID-19 cases in Champaign County continued to rise Friday.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reported 76 more positive tests since Thursday.
Currently active cases rose by another 50, to 516.
Also up were close contacts being quarantined, with an additional 17 raising the current total to 509.
More to know:
-- New tests reported: Not updated from Thursday.
-- Total cases to date: 27,776.
-- Champaign County zip code with the highest number of active cases: Central Champaign 61820, with 138, up 14 from Thursday.