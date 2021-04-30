FRIDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: With 967 more second doses administered, 41.3% of all Champaign County adults 16 and over now fully vaccinated
A man in his 60s became the 145th Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette on Friday.
The death was the county's seventh this month attributed to COVID-19 and 19th during the pandemic involving a person in their 60s.
Meanwhile, of 4,684 new tests, 73 came back positive Friday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 20,272.
Active cases were up by 32 (to 462) while hospitalizations fell by five (to 13).
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 92 active (down 5)
- 61821/Champaign: 90 active (up 16)
- 61801/Urbana: 60 active (up 6)
- 61802/Urbana: 51 active (up 5)
- 61822/Champaign: 40 active (up 4)
- 61866/Rantoul: 39 active (up 4)
- 61853/Mahomet: 30 active (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 13 active (up 1)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 9 active (up 2)
- 61843/Fisher: 8 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 7 active (up 1)
- 61875/Seymour: 7 active (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 6 active (down 3)
- 61859/Ogden: 3 active (up 1)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,038 cases (up 12)
- 10.01 to 20: 4,170 cases (up 15)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,508 cases (up 14)
- 40.01 to 50: 2,100 cases (up 8)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,743 cases (up 5)
- 10-and-under: 1,338 cases (up 11)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,327 cases (up 5)
- 70.01 to 80: 570 cases (up 3)
- 80.01 to 90: 313 cases (unchanged)
- 90.01 to 100: 154 cases (unchanged)
- 100-plus: 8 cases (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 34 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 19 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,300,012 tests
- 20,272 confirmed cases
- 462 active cases
- 19,666 recovered cases
- 145 fatalities
- 13 county residents hospitalized
- 522 active close contacts in quarantine
- 27,498 close contacts quarantined
- 3,283 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate fell from 3.6 to 3.4 percent after new data from April 27 (1,080 tests, 41 cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Douglas County: 1.9 percent (-0.5)
- Moultrie County: 2.2 percent (-0.3)
- Vermilion County: 2.7 percent (-0.1)
- Piatt County: 3.0 percent (+0.2)
- Champaign County: 3.4 percent (-0.2)
- Iroquois County: 3.5 percent (+0.7)
- Ford County: 3.7 percent (-0.8)
- DeWitt County: 5.6 percent (+0.9)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.6 percent, down from 0.7 overnight.
UI CAMPUS: 2 new cases, seven-day rate drops to 0.10%
Just two new cases emerged from 8,268 tests Thursday on the UI campus, according to data updated Friday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate fell from 0.12 to 0.10 percent. The total number of cases throughout the pandemic now stands at 6,708.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 55 positive tests — 25 involving undergrads, 17 faculty/staff members, three grad students and 10 classified as "other."