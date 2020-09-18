CHAMPAIGN -- For the third time this week, the number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 increased.
There were eight people hospitalized with the disease Friday, one more than the day before.
Of the 9,445 additional tests reported in the past day, there were 85 new positives, boosting the total to date in the county to 4,159, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District..
The number of active cases Friday remained unchanged, at 439, but the number of cases considered to be recovered rose by 85 to 3,700, according to the public health district.