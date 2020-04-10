Friday's coronavirus updates | 8 new cases in Champaign County, 1 in Vermilion; 68 new deaths statewide
Champaign County reported eight more COVID-19 positive tests today — its highest total in eight days.
Eighty-two residents have now tested positive in the county, according to the C-U Public Health District.
Eight of the 40 active cases are hospitalized, 40 others have recovered and two have died this past week.
Elsewhere around the area:
— A Vermilion County resident in the 30s age range is the county’s eighth COVID-19 case as of today.
Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Doug Toole said the patient was recently visited by a relative, an Indiana resident who is also positive for the disease.
— The DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department reported no new cases today.
Piatt County remained at five cases, two of which have recovered, and DeWitt County’s single positive case has also recovered.
A total of 143 people have been tested in the two counties, with two tests currently pending, both in Piatt County, according to health department Administrator David Remmert.
— Douglas County remained at 11 cases. To date, 90 people in that county have been tested, with 78 testing negative one of those tests currently pending, according to the county health department.
STATE TOTALS: 17,887 CASES, 597 DEATHS
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 68 more deaths and 1,465 new cases, with at least one in 83 of 102 counties.
The state totals climbed to 17,887 cases and 596 deaths.
The newly reported fatalities included residents of eight counties:
— Cook County: 1 male in his 20s, 1 female in her 30s, 1 female in her 50s, 7 males in their 50s, 3 females in their 60s, 5 males in their 60s, 4 females in their 70s, 10 males in their 70s, 3 females in their 80s, 6 males in their 80s, 4 females in their 90s and 2 males in their 90s.
— DuPage County: 1 male in his 60s, 3 males in their 70s, 1 female in her 80s, 1 male in his 80s.
— Kane County: 2 males in their 70s.
— Kankakee County: 1 male in his 50s.
— Lake County: 1 male in his 50s, 1 male in his 70s, 1 female in her 90s and 1 male in his 90s.
— Rock Island County: 1 female in her 60s.
— St. Clair County: 1 male in his 50s.
— Will County: 1 female in her 60s, 1 male in his 60s, 2 males in their 70s, 1 female in her 90s and 1 male in his 90s.
UI ADJUSTS SOME STUDENT FEES
The University of Illinois announced today that it would be prorating the service and campus transportation fees students pay.
“We are making immediate downward adjustments to Student Service and Campus Transportation fees to reflect the loss of access since March 14,” Chancellor Robert Jones and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Danita Young wrote in a massmail to students.
“This will translate to approximately a 53% reduction to the Service and Campus Transportation fees this semester.”
The reduction will save students $157 for the service fee and $33 for the transportation fee.
The UI has already refunded room and board fees for students who left campus.
Last week, UI System CFO Avijit Ghosh said refunded student fees are expected to cost the system about $37 million.
Other fees, such as those for student health insurance and campus infrastructure and maintenance, will not be refunded.
“These fees support permanent improvements that serve the entire university community such as classroom renovations, deferred maintenance for student-used facilities, debt service, bike paths and student scholarships,” Jones and Young wrote. And “the Student Health Insurance covers students while they are on-campus, away from campus and abroad and may be used to protect students during the current pandemic.”
They also reiterated that the UI has no plans to adjust tuition.
“Ensuring our courses continue to deliver the desired learning outcomes has been a priority in the transition to alternative delivery,” Jones and Young wrote.
MORNING BRIEFING:
— Gov. J.B Pritzker said its “unlikely” his stay-at-home order can be lifted safely before April 30, and organizers of large summer events “need to think seriously” about canceling them.
“I think that’s hard for everybody to hear, but it’s just a fact,” he said Thursday, as officials announced 1,344 new COVID-19 cases (pushing the total to 16,422) and 66 deaths (528).
— More Champaign County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 are now listed as “recovered” (39) than “active” (33), according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Overall, the county’s case total grew by four, to 74, on Thursday, including two fatalities. Of the 74 cases, 55 list ZIP codes in the cities of Champaign and Urbana, according to a town-by-town map on the health district’s website:
➜ 61822/Champaign: 19 cases
➜ 61802/Urbana: 11
➜ 61821/Champaign, 61801/Urbana: 10
➜ 61853/Mahomet: 6
➜ 61820/Champaign, 61874/Savoy: 5
➜ 61863/Pesotum: 3
➜ 61866/Rantoul: 2
➜ 60949/Ludlow, 61873/St. Joseph, 61880/Tolono: 1
— No decision has been made on May’s graduation, but prom has been officially canceled at both Central and Centennial high schools.
In a letter to families, Central Principal Joe Williams wrote: “We are working on some alternative virtual events, and while these will not replace Prom, they will at least be a way for us to come together to celebrate. Please save your money — there is no need to purchase anything special, even if there is a virtual replacement.”
— More than half a million state workers have filed first-time unemployment claims in the past four weeks. During the week that ended April 2, 201,041 Illinoisans filed claims, surpassing the previous record of 178,421, set a week earlier.
By the numbers
Illinois - 16,422 cases / 528 deaths
Champaign County - 74 (+4) / 2
Douglas - 11 (—) / 0
Ford - 3 (—) / 1
Piatt - 5 (+1) / 0
Vermilion - 7 (+2) / 0