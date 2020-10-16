CHAMPAIGN -- Another 81 positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Champaign County Friday, boosting the total to date to 5,505, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Those new cases came from 8,766 tests done in the past day.
The number of active cases in the county rose again Friday, this time by 57, for a total 364.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained five.
There are 5,113 recovered cases in the county as of Friday, 33 more than the day before.