The return of UI students to the community is largely behind the sudden big upswing in active COVID-19 cases in central Champaign-Urbana, a public health official said.
On Friday, nearly two-thirds of the 140 active cases in all of Champaign County were in two ZIP code areas in the central cities, with 63 active cases in Champaign’s 61820 area and 27 in Urbana’s 61801 area.
“These cases are returning students,” Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette's Deb Pressey on Friday.
“It is important to understand that widespread, frequent testing is key to preventing outbreaks. As soon as a case is detected, they are isolated. This is key,” she said. “The UI testing is uncovering cases that would otherwise go on to create outbreaks. This is what happened on other campuses across the U.S.”
There were 25 new cases added county-wide in the past day for a total of 1,849, according to the C-U Public Health District.
Both the single-day and seven-day positivity rates stand at 0.3 percent. By comparison, the state's rates Friday were both 4.3 percent.
The number of active cases grew by nine to 140, while the number of people hospitalized in the county for COVID-19 continued to be four.
An additional 8,548 tests were done in the past day, boosting the total number of tests to 142,538.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 63 active (up 11 from Thursday), 358 total (up 14)
- 61801/Urbana: 27 active (up four from Thursday), 136 total (up six)
- 61822/Champaign: 11 active (down one from Thursday), 170 total (up one)
- 61802/Urbana: 9 active (down four from Thursday), 251 total (unchanged)
- 61821/Champaign: 8 active (down two from Thursday), 316 total (unchanged)
- 61866/Rantoul: 6 active (up one from Thursday), 264 total (up one)
- 61853/Mahomet: 6 active (up one from Thursday), 101 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 5 active (down one from Thursday), 67 total (up one)
- 61845/Foosland: 2 active (unchanged from Thursday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 30 total
- 61873/St. Joseph: 0 active unchanged from Thursday), 29 total
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 15 total
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (down two from Thursday), 11 total
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active unchanged from Thursday), 6 total
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (down one from Thursday), 5 total
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 5 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 5 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 3 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 1 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 1 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 1 total
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 470 cases in 21-to-30 age group
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 21 to 30: 470 cases
- 11 to 20: 365 cases
- 31 to 40: 325 cases
- 41 to 50: 217 cases
- 51 to 60: 172 cases
- 10 and under: 128 cases
- 61 to 70: 94 cases
- 71 to 80: 40 cases
- 81 to 90: 28 cases
- 91 to 100: 10 cases
FORD COUNTY: Six new cases, 26 active
For the second straight day, the number of COVID-19 cases in Ford County grew to six, pushing its total to 95.
Of those, 69 have been classified as confirmed, 26 as probable.
Twenty-six cases remain active, officials said, with no residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
IDPH: State launching external investigation of nursing home oversight bureau
Jerry Nowicki of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois, reports:
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday it has initiated an external review of its Bureau of Long-term Care due to delays in investigations of abuse and neglect complaints amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
There have been 7,857 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Illinois after 24 more were reported Friday. Of those fatalities, 4,319 have occurred in long-term care facilities, according to IDPH.
IDPH said in a news release that while the abuse and neglect investigations were temporarily halted, the department continued conduct virus control efforts, including more than 1,000 infection control inspections at 727 facilities.
According to the IDPH website, the Bureau of Long-term Care is responsible for ensuring nursing homes comply with the state Nursing Home Care Act. In cooperation with the Department of Central Management Services, the Bureau conducts certification surveys to ensure facilities receiving state or federal funds abide by applicable federal regulations.
Surveyors conduct about 10,000 surveys each year, including annual licensure inspections and complaint investigations.
But independent review is needed “in response to IDPH’s recent discovery that the Bureau of Long-Term Care was not properly processing and investigating complaints of abuse and neglect at long-term care facilities from approximately March 15 to June 30, 2020,” according to a news release.
That time period included 272 allegations of abuse and neglect, which, according to IDPH, have since been investigated. The factual circumstances of 17 of those complaints were validated in the ensuing investigations, and IDPH is reviewing those findings to determine the appropriate next steps.
“For example, a surveyor could have confirmed that an incident described in a complaint did occur (e.g. a resident fell or was injured), but that the nursing home was not responsible, acted appropriately, or that the nursing home’s conduct did not violate state or federal regulation,” according to a news release.
The inspections were initially delayed despite the fact that guidelines issued by IDPH to limit the number of people entering long-term care facilities did not suspend the Illinois law that requires abuse and neglect complaints to be reviewed within certain timeframes.
In the most serious cases where complaints of abuse or neglect are made, IDPH must conduct surveys of the facility within 24 hours, while complaints of lesser severity must be surveyed within seven days. IDPH did not meet state deadlines for conducting those surveys, in part because of the “improper classifications of some complaints,” according to a news release.
“As soon as IDPH leadership identified that some abuse and neglect complaints had been improperly classified and not investigated in a timely manner, surveyors were directed to investigate all complaints of abuse and neglect that had not yet been investigated,” according to the release.
The investigations from the affected period were completed with an on-site visit, interviews, review of facility documents, and, where necessary, confirmation that law enforcement had also been notified at the time of the incident.
IDPH said it took immediate action — including “appropriate personnel action” —to ensure completion of the investigations.
IDPH also hired Manatt Health Strategies LLC “to conduct a top to bottom review of the division, with a focus on recommending best practices to ensure proper licensure and oversight activities by the Bureau of Long-Term Care.”
Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, A. Courtney Cox, was also hired to “take a closer look at specific investigations IDPH conducted into complaints made concerning long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“Our top priority as a regulator of long-term care facilities in Illinois is ensuring vulnerable Illinoisans are kept safe by those responsible for their care,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a news release. “Anything short of that is unacceptable, and our entire department is committed to getting this right as we move forward.
"Working with independent experts, we are simultaneously conducting a full and thorough review of our previous work and revamping our Bureau of Long-Term Care to better serve the people of Illinois.”
STATE: 20 counties at warning level
Twenty of Illinois’ 102 counties are at a warning level for COVID-19, IDPH announced Friday. That’s five more than a week ago.
The counties:
- Bureau
- Cass
- Clay
- Clinton
- Franklin
- Greene
- Grundy
- Hancock
- Henderson
- Jefferson
- Logan
- Madison
- Monroe
- Moultrie
- Randolph
- St. Clair
- Union
- White
- Will
- Williamson
All saw cases or outbreaks associated with weddings, businesses, neighborhood gatherings, parties, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, travel to neighboring states, bars and sports camps, according to IDPH, which said cases associated with schools were also reported.
STATE: Iroquois County man in 80s among 24 lives lost
Of 51,736 new tests statewide, 2,208 came back positive Friday, a rate of 4.3 percent. The state’s seven-day positivity rate was also 4.3.
At the end of Thursday, there were 1,526 people in Illinois hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 351 were in intensive care units, and of those ICU patients 121 were on ventilators.
IDPH also reported 24 coronavirus-related fatalities, including an Iroquois County man in his 80s:
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s,1 female 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 50s
- Iroquois County: 1 male 80s
- Knox County: 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 70s
- Macon County: 1 female 80s
- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
- Mason County: 1 male 50s
- Perry County: 1 male 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 male 60s
- Williamson County: 1 male 70s