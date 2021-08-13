CHAMPAIGN -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 93 Friday.
Currently active cases were also up again, by 41, to 782, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The zip code areas with the most active cases in the county were:
Champaign 61821: 151
Champaign 61820: 103.
Urbana 61802: 95.
Champaign 61822: 87
Rantoul 61866: 72.
More to know from Champaign County data:
-- Active close contacts in quarantine: 565, down 27.
-- Tests in the past day: 2,273.
-- Total cases to date : 22,644.