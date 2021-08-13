Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 93 Friday.

Currently active cases were also up again, by 41, to 782, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.

The zip code areas with the most active cases in the county were:

Champaign 61821: 151

Champaign 61820: 103.

Urbana 61802: 95.

Champaign 61822: 87

Rantoul 61866: 72.

More to know from Champaign County data:

-- Active close contacts in quarantine: 565, down 27.

-- Tests in the past day: 2,273.

-- Total cases to date : 22,644.

