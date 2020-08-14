Active cases were down (by five, to 135), recovered cases were up (by 17, to 1,574) and one more Champaign County resident is hospitalized with COVID-19 today than was Thursday.
New testing numbers were unavailable early Friday, when the C-U Public Health District reported 12 new cases in Champaign County.
After adding 162 new cases to its total count last week, the county has 104 this week, with a day to go.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61802/Urbana: 33 active (down one from Thursday), 244 total (up two)
- 61820/Champaign: 23 active (down two from Thursday), 293 total (up one)
- 61822/Champaign: 16 active (down one from Thursday), 165 total (up one)
- 61821/Champaign: 15 active (down one from Thursday), 310 total (up two)
- 61801/Urbana: 11 active (unchanged from Thursday), 114 total (up three)
- 61866/Rantoul: 8 active (down two from Thursday), 262 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 8 active (up one from Thursday), 36 total (up one)
- 61853/Mahomet: 6 active (unchanged from Thursday), 94 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 4 active (unchanged from Thursday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 3 active (unchanged from Thursday), 63 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 3 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 2 active (up one from Thursday), 9 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 30 total
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 15 total
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active unchanged from Thursday), 6 total
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 5 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 5 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 3 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 1 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 1 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 1 total
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Three new cases in 21-to-30 age group
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 21 to 30: 435 cases (up three from Thursday)
- 11 to 20: 317 cases (up two from Thursday)
- 31 to 40: 313 cases (up two from Thursday)
- 41 to 50: 208 cases (unchanged from Thursday)
- 51 to 60: 164 cases (up two from Thursday)
- 10 and under: 120 cases (up one from Thursday)
- 61 to 70: 93 cases (up two from Thursday)
- 71 to 80: 40 cases (unchanged from Thursday)
- 81 to 90: 28 cases (unchanged from Thursday)
- 91 to 100: 10 cases (unchanged from Thursday)
Those in the 21-30 age group also are No. 1 in testing, representing 22.6 percent of all tests performed on Champaign County residents.
CHAMPAIGN: AMC theater set to reopen — with new rules — on Aug. 27
Our Deb Pressey reports:
The AMC Champaign-13 theater at 910 Meijer Dr, C, will reopen Aug. 27, the company announced on the theater’s website.
It won’t be movie-going as usual, though.
AMC said theaters will operate at 30 percent or less capacity to accommodate the need for social distancing and masks will be required before, during and after movies, except for when patrons are eating or drinking.