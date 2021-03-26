FRIDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: In Champaign Co., 36.9% of adults 16 and older have received at least one dose, 27.8% now fully vaccinated
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 47 new cases, 289 now active
Of 9,714 new COVID-19 tests, 47 came back positive Friday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 18,804.
Active cases rose by 34, to 289, while COVID hospitalizations held at nine.
The health district is monitoring 412 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down by 20 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61866/Rantoul: 46 active (up 2)
- 61820/Champaign: 46 active (up 9)
- 61821/Champaign: 33 active (up 4)
- 61801/Urbana: 30 active (up 4)
- 61822/Champaign: 29 active (up 7)
- 61880/Tolono: 23 active (down 2)
- 61802/Urbana: 21 active (up 7)
- 61853/Mahomet: 13 active (up 2)
- 61877/Sidney: 12 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 9 active (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 7 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 1 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (down 1)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (down 1)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,588 cases (up 11)
- 10.01 to 20: 3,927 cases (up 7)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,292 cases (up 7)
- 40.01 to 50: 1,944 cases (up 3)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,624 cases (up 2)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,248 cases (up 3)
- 10-and-under: 1,171 cases (up 13)
- 70.01 to 80: 543 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 306 cases (up 1)
- 90.01 to 100: 152 cases
- 100-plus 6 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 44 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 32 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 17 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 3: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,998,473 tests
- 18,804 confirmed cases
- 289 active cases
- 18,378 recovered cases
- 137 fatalities
- 9 county residents hospitalized
- 25,236 close contacts quarantined
- 3,037 close contacts that became positive
REGION: Ford County has area's lowest seven-day positivity rate
The area's lowest seven-day positivity rate now belongs to Ford County.
Ford's rate fell Friday from 2.3 to 1.6 percent after 74 tests and one new case were added Friday.
Friday's new county rates:
- Ford County: 1.6 percent (-0.7)
- Douglas County: 1.7 percent (+0.1)
- Piatt County: 1.8 percent (-0.6)
- Vermilion County: 2.0 percent (-0.1)
- Iroquois County: 2.2 percent (+0.2)
- Moultrie County: 2.5 percent (-0.1)
- Champaign County: 2.9 percent (—)
- DeWitt County: 2.9 percent (+0.5)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.5 percent, unchanged overnight.
UI CAMPUS: 9 new cases, seven-day rate at 0.08 percent
Nine cases emerged from 8,430 tests Thursday on the UI campus, according to data updated Friday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate is 0.08 percent.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 43 positive tests — 26 involving undergrads, six faculty/staff members, six grad students and five classified as "other."
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since March 1:
- Monday, March 1: 13,998 new tests, 15 new cases
- Tuesday, March 2: 9,926 new tests, 10 new cases
- Wednesday, March 3: 9,060 new tests, 12 new cases
- Thursday, March 4: 10,237 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, March 5: 10,295 new tests, 6 new cases
- Saturday, March 6: 4,320 new tests, 4 new cases
- Sunday, March 7: 6,190 new tests, 6 new cases
- Monday, March 8: 14,586 new tests, 23 new cases
- Tuesday, March 9: 9,649 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, March 10: 8,687 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, March 11: 9,576 new tests, 5 new cases
- Friday, March 12: 9,964 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, March 13: 3,805 new tests, 3 new cases
- Sunday, March 14: 5,152 new tests, 2 new cases
- Monday, March 15: 12,411 new tests, 5 new cases
- Tuesday, March 16: 10,068 new tests, 6 new cases
- Wednesday, March 17: 7,473 new tests, 5 new cases
- Thursday, March 18: 8,034 new tests, 8 new cases
- Friday, March 19: 9,712 new tests, 2 new cases
- Saturday, March 20: 3,817 new tests, 1 new case
- Sunday, March 21: 5,231 new tests, 2 new cases
- Monday, March 22: 13,172 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, March 23: 8,928 new tests, 7 new cases
- Wednesday, March 24: 7,345 new tests, 11 new cases
- Thursday, March 25: 8,430 new tests, 9 new cases
CARLE: 20 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 7 in Bloomington
Two of the 20 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Friday by Carle Health.
In all, 29 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with four of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had seven COVID patients (one in ICU).
Carle's Richland Memorial and Eureka hospitals each had one COVID patient.
Below is an overview of daily totals since March 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, March 1: 29 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 28 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 30 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 31 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, March 8: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 20 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 17: 23 patients, 7 in ICU
- Thursday, March 18: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, March 20: 21 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 21: 21 patients, 4 in ICU
- Monday, March 22: 20 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 23: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 24: 21 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, March 25: 18 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, March 26: 20 patients, 2 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, March 1: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 8 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 17: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, March 18: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 19: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 20: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 21: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 22: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 23: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 24: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, March 25: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 26: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,430 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 300 hospitalized patients have died.
