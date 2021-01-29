DEB PRESSEY: Vaccinations start next week for Champaign County schools and day care centers
REGION 6: Hospitalizations hold at 153
Region 6's seven-day positivity rate fell Friday to its lowest level since Aug. 27 — 5.0 percent, down from 5.2 a day earlier.
Unchanged from Thursday: Champaign County's seven-day rate (4.8 percent) and Region 6's hospitalizations (153). It's now been 13 days since the latter increased.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Friday are through Jan. 26).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 2.2 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Jan. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Jan. 1: 9.0 percent
- Jan. 2: 9.1 percent
- Jan. 3: 9.4 percent
- Jan. 4: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 5: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 6 9.7 percent
- Jan. 7 9.9 percent
- Jan. 8 9.4 percent
- Jan. 9 9.2 percent
- Jan. 10 8.9 percent
- Jan. 11 8.3 percent
- Jan. 12 7.9 percent
- Jan. 13 7.4 percent
- Jan. 14: 7.0 percent
- Jan. 15: 6.7 percent
- Jan. 16: 6.5 percent
- Jan. 17: 6.4 percent
- Jan. 18: 6.0 percent
- Jan. 19: 5.9 percent
- Jan. 20: 5.6 percent
- Jan. 21: 5.4 percent
- Jan. 22: 5.4 percent
- Jan. 23 5.3 percent
- Jan. 24: 5.1 percent
- Jan. 25: 5.2 percent
- Jan. 26: 5.0 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Clay: 10.4 percent (+1.3)
- Douglas: 8.7 percent (+0.6)
- Clark: 8.2 percent (+0.7)
- Jasper: 8.0 percent (-0.8)
- Shelby: 7.9 percent (+0.1)
- Vermilion: 7.3 percent (-0.6)
- Fayette: 6.6 percent (+0.6)
- Effingham: 5.7 percent (-0.9)
- DeWitt: 5.3 percent (-0.6)
- Coles: 4.9 percent (—)
- Cumberland: 4.9 percent (-1.5)
- Champaign: 4.8 percent (—)
- Iroquois: 4.5 percent (+0.4)
- Macon: 4.5 percent (-0.5)
- Moultrie: 3.8 percent (-1.4)
- Richland: 3.8 percent (-0.7)
- Crawford: 3.6 percent (-0.4)
- Ford: 3.6 percent (+0.1)
- Piatt: 2.5 percent (-0.3)
- Edgar: 2.0 percent (-0.4)
- Lawrence: 0.9 percent (-0.1)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 108th life lost, 68 new cases
A man in his 60s became the 108th Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, health officials reported Friday.
Of 10,722 new COVID-19 tests, 68 came back positive Friday in the county, bringing its pandemic total to 16,239.
Active cases were down by five (to 668) while the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by eight (to 29, the highest daily count this week).
The health district is monitoring 892 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, up by 116 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 148 active (up seven)
- 61802/Urbana: 84 active (up one)
- 61853/Mahomet: 76 active (up one)
- 61801/Urbana: 73 active (down one)
- 61821/Champaign: 56 active (down 10)
- 61822/Champaign: 56 active (down two)
- 61866/Rantoul: 49 active (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 36 active (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 23 active (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 16 active (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 7 active (down one)
- 61840/Dewey: 6 active (up one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 4 active (down one)
- 61845/Foosland: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 3 active (down one)
- 61849/Homer: 3 active (up one)
- 61862/Penfield: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 3 active (down two)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 1 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (down one)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,444,620 tests
- 16,239 confirmed cases
- 108 fatalities
- 29 county residents hospitalized
- 21,231 close contacts quarantined
- 2,504 close contacts that became positive
CARLE: 62 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 9 in Bloomington
Seven of the 62 COVID patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Friday by Carle Health.
In all, 73 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Friday in Carle facilities, with 10 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had nine COVID patients (three in ICU).
Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center and Carle Eureka Hospital each had one patient, neither of them in ICU.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Jan. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 59 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 64 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 68 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 66 patients, 14 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 66 patients, 9 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 75 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 68 patients, 16 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14 78 patients, 15 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15 75 patients, 16 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16 69 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 63 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 65 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 66 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 67 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 22: 70 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 63 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 25: 69 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 72 patients, 9 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 67 patients, 8 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 29 62 patients, 7 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 23 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 23 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 15 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 14 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 19 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 18 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 22: 14 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 7 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 25: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 8 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 9 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 29: 9 patients, 3 in ICU
Since March, 1,167 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 254 hospitalized patients have died.
VERMILION COUNTY: 98 active cases at Danville prison
For the first time in 2021, the number of active cases at the Danville Correctional Center is back in double digits.
After an outbreak that led to 1,096 positive tests — 946 by inmates, 150 by staff — the state prison's active case total dropped to 98 Friday.
Inmate cases were down by 11, to 90. Staff cases were down by one, to eight.
The 946 confirmed cases among inmates are second-most of any state-run correctional center in Illinois during the pandemic. No. 1, with 951: the Lawrence Correctional Center.
The prison's population as of Dec. 31 was 1,533, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.
PIATT COUNTY NURSING HOME: 'This is the fifth week of no positive cases among residents'
Reports Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group's Piatt County Journal Republican:
The Piatt County Nursing Home hopes it is through the worst of a COVID-19 outbreak that occurred at the facility December, which infected 45 residents and resulted in eight deaths.
“This is the fifth week of no positive cases among residents,” said Nursing Home Director Scott Porter. “We start this week back to testing once a week for surveillance and of course as needed for those who might show respiratory symptoms or fever.”
One employee tested positive in January, bringing the number of staff to contract COVID-19 to 28 since the onset of the pandemic last spring.
Another positive development is that all patients and staff have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with the second scheduled for Feb. 4. Taking into account those who did not receive their first dose in January, all at the nursing home who want the vaccine should have both doses by the end of next month.
Porter said the nursing home will also start taking new admissions again sometime in February, barring any new positive tests among its residents.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 20 new cases, 0.2% seven-day rate
Twenty new cases emerged from 10,364 new tests on campus Thursday, the fourth day of the second semester.
The UI's seven-day positivity rate held at 0.2 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Jan. 1:
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 10,364 new tests, 20 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 9,555 new tests, 19 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 9,914 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 25: 11,662 new tests, 26 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 9,468 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 7,172 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 22: 10,570 new tests, 25 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 8,885 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 7,414 new tests, 27 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 9,190 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 18: 8,511 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 4,738 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 2,743 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 15: 5,833 new tests, 16 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 4,353 new tests, 6 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 4,125 new tests, 18 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 3,722 new tests, 17 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 11: 5,716 new tests, 13 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 2,410 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 1,927 new tests, 4 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 8: 3,683 new tests, 15 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 3,894 new tests, 15 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 3,293 new tests, 12 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 3,146 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 4: 5,364 new tests, 33 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 2,636 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 3,424 new tests, 23 new cases
- Friday, Jan. No testing for holiday
STATE: 4,156 new cases, 71 fatalities
Of 111,057 new tests, 4,156 came back positive statewide Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate held at 4.3 percent.
IDPH also reported 71 lives lost to COVID-19, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 19,138:
- Bond County: 1 female 70s
- Champaign County: 1 male 60s
- Coles County: 1 male 60s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 60s
- Douglas County: 1 female 80s
- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
- Effingham County: 1 female 90s
- Fayette County: 1 male 90s
- Iroquois County: 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Kendall County: 1 male 40s
- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 60s
- Logan County: 1 male 50s
- Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
- McHenry County: 2 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 female 90s
- Piatt County: 1 male 80s
- Pike County: 1 male 60s
- Randolph County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
- Saline County: 1 male 70s
- Shelby County: 1 male 90s
- St. Clair County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s
- Stephenson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 60s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Williamson County: 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s