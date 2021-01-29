CHAMPAIGN -- The numbers of COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and new cases in Champaign County rose on Friday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Cases were up in the past day by 68, to 16,239 -- though the number of currently active cases dropped by five, to 668.
Deaths rose by one, to 108.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID rose by eight, to 29, the highest daily count this week.
Close contacts of cases currently in quarantine also rose, by 116, to 892.
Tests reported in the past day, 10,722 of them, boosted the county’s total to date to 1,444,620.