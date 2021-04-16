Of 8,268 new tests, 57 came back positive Friday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 19,672.
Active cases were up by 35, to 488. Hospitalizations were down by two, to 11.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 124 active (up 15)
- 61821/Champaign: 93 active (up 5)
- 61801/Urbana: 54 active (up 1)
- 61822/Champaign: 47 active (up 1)
- 61802/Urbana: 44 active (up 6)
- 61866/Rantoul: 30 active (up 3)
- 61853/Mahomet: 24 active (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 15 active (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 15 active (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 8 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 7 active (up 2)
- 61843/Fisher: 6 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 5 active (up 1)
- 61849/Homer: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (up 1)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,873 cases (up 17)
- 10.01 to 20: 4,054 cases (up 4)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,420 cases (up 10)
- 40.01 to 50: 2,036 cases (up 1)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,694 cases (up 6)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,291 cases (up 2)
- 10-and-under: 1,270 cases (up 13)
- 70.01 to 80: 561 cases (up 4)
- 80.01 to 90: 309 cases (unchanged)
- 90.01 to 100: 153 cases(unchanged)
- 100-plus: 8 cases (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 33 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 17 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,181,014 tests
- 19,672 confirmed cases
- 488 active cases
- 19,046 recovered cases
- 139 fatalities
- 11 county residents hospitalized
- 469 active close contacts in quarantine
- 26,510 close contacts quarantined
- 3,177 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate hit 4.2 percent Friday — up from 3.9 a day earlier and matching a figure last reached on Feb. 19 — after new data from April 13 (970 tests, 49 cases) was added to its total.
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Douglas County: 0.9 percent (—)
- Piatt County: 1.7 percent (-0.3)
- Moultrie County: 2.4 percent (+0.2)
- Vermilion County: 2.5 percent (+1.2)
- DeWitt County: 3.5 percent (-0.5)
- Iroquois County: 3.6 percent (+0.4)
- Champaign County: 4.2 percent (+0.3)
- Ford County: 5.4 percent (+0.1)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.7 percent, unchanged overnight.
UI CAMPUS: 8 new cases, seven-day rate holds at 0.13%
Eight new cases emerged from 8,614 tests Thursday on the UI campus, according to data updated Friday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.13 percent. The total number of cases throughout the pandemic now stands at 6,578.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 70 positive tests — 44 involving undergrads, six faculty/staff members, eight grad students and 12 classified as "other."